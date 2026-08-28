Riddhima Kapoor Sahni marked Raksha Bandhan by sharing a throwback picture with brother Ranbir Kapoor. Other celebrities like Kangana Ranaut also celebrated the festival, sharing pictures from the rituals and penning heartfelt notes for their brothers.

Raksha Bandhan brought back old memories for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who marked the festival by sharing a childhood picture with her brother Ranbir Kapoor and their mother, Neetu Kapoor. Riddhima shared a throwback family picture on her Instagram Stories, giving fans a glimpse of the siblings from their growing-up years. In the photograph, young Riddhima and Ranbir can be seen posing with Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir looked adorable in a blue T-shirt and jeans, while Riddhima also smiled for the camera. Sharing the picture, Riddhima wished her brother with a short message, writing, "Happy Rakhi Rans. Love you," along with red heart emojis.

Riddhima and Ranbir are the children of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The siblings have often spoken about their close bond over the years. Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and share moments with their siblings.

Kangana Ranaut's Rakhi Celebration

Kangana Ranaut also marked the festival with her brother. The actor shared a series of pictures from the celebrations, showing her taking part in the Raksha Bandhan rituals. In the pictures, Kangana can be seen tying a rakhi on her brother's wrist and applying tilak to his forehead.

Along with the pictures, Kangana shared a special message for her "pyaare Bhai" and prayed for his health, happiness and prosperity. She wrote, "I pray to God that this bond of love that I have tied on your hand always protects you, you serve our parents, enhance the dignity of the family, always wish well for your wife, always protect your children, and always be content with life."

"My dear brother, may I always see you healthy and prosperous, for me you are the image of my parents, may I always get your love and protection. Many wishes to all sisters and brothers on this very dear festival. Hearty wishes for Rakshabandhan," she added. (ANI)