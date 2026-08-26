The film stars Yash in a dual role, with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also part of the cast.

A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups began its international theatrical run on Wednesday, August 26, with the Yash-led mafia drama opening to strong enthusiasm from moviegoers. Geetu Mohandas directs the film, which is one of the year's big Indian releases.

Yash plays a dual character in the film, which also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Toxic was co-produced by Venkat K. Narayana (KVN Productions) and Yash (Monster Mind Creations LLP).

Following the conclusion of Wednesday's early morning broadcasts, Toxic-related comments began to take up on social media. Audiences who saw the film at its inaugural screenings have shared their first thoughts of X, adding to the buzz around its theatrical debut. The early posts have also piqued the interest of people curious about how the Yash-starring film would be greeted on its opening day. Here are some of the reactions shared online.

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Toxic's box office performance over the next few days will be closely monitored, as it has only recently opened in cinemas. It's still too early to say if the film will be a success or a failure. While the first audience response can influence the debate surrounding a film's release, it does not decide its eventual commercial performance.

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A film's theatrical run is often evaluated using a variety of criteria, including opening weekend revenues, occupancy levels, weekday collections, audience word-of-mouth, and the capacity to retain momentum beyond the original release period. As a result, once the opening weekend data are known, a more accurate picture of Toxic's box-office prospects will emerge.

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About Toxic

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has Rajeev Ravi's cinematography and Ujwal Kulkarni's editing. Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra, and Tanishk Bagchi wrote the film's music. J. J. Perry, Anbariv, Kecha Khamphakdee, and Amrit Singh are all involved in the action choreography. DNEG handled the visual effects, and Kunal Sharma is credited with the sound design.

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With the theatrical rollout underway, the focus will move to its box office results. The film's commercial potential will be clearer after its first weekend, when its collections and general audience response can be examined. It is too early to predict if Toxic will be a success or a failure. The first-day reactions are simply an early indicator and do not predict the film's eventual box office performance.