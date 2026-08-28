Alia Bhatt's diplomatic reply to a Pakistani fan about visiting her "neighbouring country" had gone viral during the Red Sea International Film Festival, where she received the Golden Globes Horizon Award." Her response garnered significant attention online.

WhenAlia Bhatt faced a tough question! The Bollywood star's appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, sparked a social media storm back in the day. A fan asked about visiting her 'neighbouring country' – a query she handled with remarkable diplomacy. Her answer went viral, earning wide praise.

Where did this all happen? The prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival hosted the exchange. This festival, a hub for cinematic brilliance and global conversations, also presented Bhatt with the Golden Globes Horizon Award. It's a huge honour, boosting her international standing.

Bhatt's Viral Response

"Wherever work takes me." These five words became the festival's most talked-about moment. A Pakistani fan — eager for a visit — asked Alia about her plans to see her "neighbouring country." Bhatt, always composed, gave this concise, thoughtful reply. Media outlets and netizens immediately hailed it as a diplomatic triumph. She gracefully sidestepped a tricky issue.

What a moment. She nailed it.

Thousands praised her. Social media buzzed with accolades for her composure and calm. Her statement, many noted, expertly defused potential controversy. It shifted focus to her professional commitment. This pivotal conversation happened during either a panel or a casual meet-up. It quickly became a festival highlight, showing her grace under fire.

On the Work Front

Alia will be next seen in Tumbbad - 2 with Sohum Shah and Love and War with Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.