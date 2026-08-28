'Kaho Toh', the second track from the upcoming film 'Prem Keetanu', has been released. Voiced by Armaan Malik, the song is a romantic number that blends contemporary music with Qawwali elements and features actors Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed.

The second track from Prem Keetanu, 'Kaho Toh', is now out, bringing Armaan Malik's voice to the film's romantic side. The song combines contemporary music with Qawwali and Sufiyana elements, giving the track a mix of modern and traditional sounds.

Starring Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed, 'Kaho Toh' focuses on the feelings that come with falling in love, from yearning to finding the courage to follow those emotions. The song is sung by Armaan Malik, with lyrics by Sachin Urmtosh and music by Annkur R Pathakk. The Qawwali portions have been sung by Altamash Faridi.

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Armaan Malik on Returning to His 'OG Romantic Roots'

Armaan said he enjoyed returning to the kind of romantic songs that have been a part of Bollywood for years. Armaan in a statement, said, "Kaho Toh is an out-and-out Bollywood romantic number, and it always gives me a lot of joy to sing songs like this because they transport you back to a time when these larger-than-life romantic songs were such an integral part of Bollywood films. I'm really happy I got the chance to return to my OG romantic roots with this one."

Armaan also spoke about working with composer Annkur R Pathakk for the first time. He said the combination of Bollywood romance and Qawwali gives the song its own sound. "This is also my first collaboration with Annkur, and I really love what he's done with the song. The blend of that classic Bollywood romance with the Qawwali elements gives it a beautiful character of its own. I'm really excited for people to hear this one."

More About 'Prem Keetanu'

'Kaho Toh' comes after the film's first track, 'Undi Bundi', which had a more young and upbeat Bollywood sound. The new song gives listeners another look at the music of the film, which has seven tracks. The album features singers including Sachet Tandon, Parampara Tandon, B Praak, Papon, Jubin Nautiyal, Madhur Sharma, Shashi Suman and Brijesh Shandilya, along with Armaan Malik and Altamash Faridi. Rappers Little Bhatia and Mazemusicc are also part of the album.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, Prem Keetanu also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay. The film follows a group of young people as they deal with friendship, first love, one-sided love and heartbreak.

Prem Keetanu is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2026. (ANI)