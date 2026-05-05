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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: From Gaurav Khanna To Rubina Dilaik, Full Contestant List Revealed
The contestant list for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is finally out. From Gaurav Khanna to Rubina Dilaik, several popular television stars are reportedly set to face daring stunts and thrilling challenges this season.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants
Final contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
The final list of contestants for Colors TV's reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, was revealed on Sunday. Around 12 participants will take part in the new season. Many of them are also former contestants from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss.
Names of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants
5 female contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15
When will Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 start
The contestant list for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 has been released, but the makers haven't revealed when viewers can watch it on Colors TV. It is being reported that the show's shooting will begin this month in Cape Town. Like every year, Rohit Shetty will host the show this year as well.
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