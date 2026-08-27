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Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ravi Teja Film Breaks 105-Year-Old Tollywood Record
Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ravi Teja's Irumudi has turned into a major box-office success, with the film reportedly creating a rare record in the Telugu states. Its strong theatrical response has also marked a major comeback for the actor
Irumudi Creates A Rare 105-Year Record
Ravi Teja's latest release Irumudi has emerged as one of the biggest talking points in the Telugu film industry. After hitting theatres last week, the film has reportedly witnessed a strong response across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with audiences returning to theatres in large numbers.
The film's theatrical performance has now become particularly noteworthy because of a rare record reportedly created during its Sunday shows. According to film trade observers, Irumudi has achieved something that has not happened in Telugu cinema in 105 years.
The biggest talking point surrounding Irumudi is its reported Sunday theatrical record. According to movie analysts, all the shows screened across the Telugu states on Sunday recorded house-full occupancy.
If the trade claims hold, this marks the first time in 105 years of Telugu cinema that such a feat has been achieved on this scale. The record has added another major milestone to the film's growing box-office story.
Strong Word Of Mouth Is Driving The Film
Irumudi appears to be benefiting heavily from positive word of mouth. Instead of relying only on its opening-day curiosity, the film has continued to attract audiences over subsequent days.
The response suggests that viewers who enjoyed the film are encouraging others to experience it in theatres. That repeat interest has helped create a noticeable buzz around the movie in the Telugu-speaking states.
The Film Makes A Case For Theatrical Cinema
One of the biggest takeaways from Irumudi's success is that audiences can still turn up in large numbers when they connect with a story.
At a time when viewers have access to films across streaming platforms, Irumudi's theatrical response reinforces the importance of compelling storytelling. The film's reported house-full shows indicate that a strong narrative can still motivate audiences to leave their homes and buy a cinema ticket.
Ravi Teja Gets A Much-Needed Comeback
For Ravi Teja, Irumudi's reception could prove especially significant. The actor has been waiting for a major success that can reconnect him with a wider section of the theatrical audience.
The film's response gives him a much-needed boost and could establish Irumudi as an important comeback vehicle in his career. His portrayal of an ordinary middle-class father has also emerged as one of the film's key attractions.
Ravi Teja Plays A Middle-Class Father
Unlike the larger-than-life characters often associated with commercial Telugu cinema, Ravi Teja plays a relatively grounded character in Irumudi.
His character, Trinath Ram, is presented as a middle-class father whose daughter is central to his world. This emotional connection forms an important part of the film and gives the thriller a personal dimension.
The Story Begins In A Village
The story revolves around Trinath Ram and his family, who live in Pollur village near the forest region of Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district.
Trinath shares a close bond with his daughter and sees her as the centre of his life. At the same time, the character has a strong connection with devotion. Every year during Karthika Masam, he wears an Ayyappa mala and follows a 41-day period of religious discipline.
A School Incident Changes Everything
The story takes a darker turn when an incident occurs at the village school. A young girl is killed, and the schoolteacher becomes embroiled in the case before eventually being suspended.
However, the teacher's return sets off a series of questions and complications. The mystery surrounding the incident gradually becomes connected to Trinath's own life, pushing the story into thriller territory.
The Mystery Behind Trinath's Life Is The Big Hook
While the basic premise of Irumudi may sound familiar to audiences accustomed to emotional thrillers, the film's appeal reportedly lies in how the director presents the narrative.
Questions surrounding the school incident, Trinath's personal life, his relationship with his daughter and the reason behind his annual Ayyappa pilgrimage gradually drive the story forward.
The film's reported box-office success suggests that this combination of emotion, devotion, family drama and thriller elements has struck a chord with audiences.
Ultimately, Irumudi's reported 105-year record is significant not merely because of the number attached to it, but because of what it says about the current theatrical landscape. At a time when audiences have become increasingly selective about the films they watch in theatres, Ravi Teja's film appears to have found the right emotional and cinematic connect.
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