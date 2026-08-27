Ravi Teja's latest release Irumudi has emerged as one of the biggest talking points in the Telugu film industry. After hitting theatres last week, the film has reportedly witnessed a strong response across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with audiences returning to theatres in large numbers.

The film's theatrical performance has now become particularly noteworthy because of a rare record reportedly created during its Sunday shows. According to film trade observers, Irumudi has achieved something that has not happened in Telugu cinema in 105 years.

The biggest talking point surrounding Irumudi is its reported Sunday theatrical record. According to movie analysts, all the shows screened across the Telugu states on Sunday recorded house-full occupancy.

If the trade claims hold, this marks the first time in 105 years of Telugu cinema that such a feat has been achieved on this scale. The record has added another major milestone to the film's growing box-office story.