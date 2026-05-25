Inside PHOTOS Of Karan Johar Mumbai Duplex Worth Rs 32 Crore With Luxury Design
Karan Johar, Bollywood’s popular director-producer, turned 54 on May 25. Born in Mumbai, he is the son of late filmmaker Yash Johar and has delivered several hit films, shaping modern Hindi cinema.
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Karan Johar's Bungalow
Karan Johar, who is now 54, lives in this stunning apartment on Mumbai's Carter Road. The house is super modern and packed with all the latest amenities. Let's take a look inside.
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Karan Johar's 8000 sq ft house
The filmmaker lives in this massive 8,000 sq ft bungalow with his mother and twin children, Yash and Roohi. The interiors are just spectacular.
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Who designed Karan Johar's house
Gauri Khan designed the interiors of Karan Johar's luxurious duplex. She gave the home a classy touch with modern designs and beautiful wooden furniture.
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Karan Johar loves white colour
Karan Johar clearly loves the colour white, as most walls in his house are painted in this shade. You can see the white walls in his bedroom too, which is designed with wooden flooring.
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Karan Johar's living room
Karan Johar's luxurious living room features not one, but several different types of sofas. The golden chandelier and elegant curtains make the room look even more classy.
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Image Credit : instagram
Greenery in Karan Johar's house
You will find plenty of greenery inside Karan Johar's house. Most rooms have green plants, adding a fresh vibe. Even the bathroom is designed to look extremely grand.
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What is the price of Karan Johar's house
This house, belonging to producer-director Karan Johar, is reportedly worth ₹32 crore. It also has a beautiful balcony filled with a wide variety of plants.
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