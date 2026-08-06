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Inside Awarapan 2 Actor Emraan Hashmi's Rs. 16 Crore Mumbai Home; Check Photos Here
Emraan Hashmi is admired not only for his impactful performances but also for his understated lifestyle. His elegant Bandra apartment, reportedly worth Rs 16 crore, perfectly blends luxury, comfort and modern minimalism
A Minimalist Home in Mumbai's Prestigious Bandra
Emraan Hashmi has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with memorable performances in films like Murder, Jannat and several critically appreciated projects. Today, on 6th August, the trailer of his upcoming movie, sequel to cult classic Awarapan, Awarapan 2 released. While his on-screen choices often make headlines, his personal life reflects a preference for privacy and simplicity. His Mumbai residence, designed with elegant interiors and practical spaces, offers a glimpse into his refined lifestyle.
Emraan Hashmi lives in Bandra, one of Mumbai's most premium residential neighbourhoods. The locality is home to several Bollywood celebrities, making it one of the city's most desirable addresses.
According to reports, the actor's apartment is valued at around Rs 16 crore. Instead of extravagant décor, the home follows a minimalist design philosophy. Soft shades of white, beige and earthy brown dominate the interiors, creating a warm and peaceful atmosphere. Wooden furniture, tasteful lighting fixtures and carefully selected décor elements add sophistication without overwhelming the space.
Designed for Comfort and Everyday Living
The apartment is not just aesthetically pleasing but also thoughtfully designed for daily life. It features a dedicated fitness area where the actor can maintain his workout routine, along with a spacious library that reflects his love for reading and quiet moments.
One of the highlights of the residence is its large balcony, which offers sweeping views of Mumbai's skyline. The open spaces and abundant natural light make the apartment feel airy, comfortable and relaxing, perfectly balancing luxury with functionality.
A Luxury Goa Penthouse Adds to His Property Portfolio
Apart from his Mumbai residence, Emraan Hashmi also owns an upscale penthouse in Goa. Reports suggest that he purchased the fully furnished four-storey property in 2010.
The luxurious home comes equipped with premium amenities, including a private swimming pool, a modern gymnasium and a beautifully designed terrace garden. The Goa property serves as a peaceful getaway while complementing his impressive real estate portfolio.
Emraan Hashmi's homes reflect his personality—elegant, practical and understated. Whether it's his minimalist Bandra apartment or his luxurious Goa penthouse, both properties showcase a perfect blend of comfort, style and modern living, proving that sophistication doesn't always require extravagance.
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