Emraan Hashmi has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with memorable performances in films like Murder, Jannat and several critically appreciated projects. Today, on 6th August, the trailer of his upcoming movie, sequel to cult classic Awarapan, Awarapan 2 released. While his on-screen choices often make headlines, his personal life reflects a preference for privacy and simplicity. His Mumbai residence, designed with elegant interiors and practical spaces, offers a glimpse into his refined lifestyle.

Emraan Hashmi lives in Bandra, one of Mumbai's most premium residential neighbourhoods. The locality is home to several Bollywood celebrities, making it one of the city's most desirable addresses.

According to reports, the actor's apartment is valued at around Rs 16 crore. Instead of extravagant décor, the home follows a minimalist design philosophy. Soft shades of white, beige and earthy brown dominate the interiors, creating a warm and peaceful atmosphere. Wooden furniture, tasteful lighting fixtures and carefully selected décor elements add sophistication without overwhelming the space.