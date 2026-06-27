Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi Starrer First Teaser To Release On THIS Date
Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi is all set to return as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2. The makers will kick off the film's promotions with a logo reveal and teaser launch on June 29, marking 19 years since the original film became a cult classic
Awarapan 2 Teaser To Launch On June 29
The makers of Awarapan 2 are set to begin the film's promotional campaign with the official logo reveal, followed by the teaser launch on June 29, 2026. The date has been chosen to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the original Awarapan, which released in 2007 and gradually achieved cult status among movie lovers.
Producer Vishesh Bhatt is expected to unveil the film's logo through a unique digital campaign, with the announcement also confirming the teaser release date. The teaser is likely to serve as a nostalgic tribute for fans who have waited nearly two decades to see Emraan Hashmi return as Shivam Pandit.
Makers Have Planned A Month-Long Promotional Campaign
The promotional activities for Awarapan 2 will reportedly continue for an entire month, with the makers planning multiple marketing initiatives to maintain excitement before the film's theatrical release.
Following the teaser launch, the campaign will shift its focus to the film's music, which is expected to play a crucial role in building anticipation. The strategy aims to recreate the emotional connection audiences had with the original film while introducing the sequel to a new generation of viewers.
Music To Bring Back Fan-Favourite Classics
One of the biggest highlights of Awarapan 2 is expected to be its music. The sequel will reportedly feature a fresh soundtrack along with reimagined versions of the iconic songs Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta, both of which remain hugely popular even today.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on August 14, 2026, promising to continue Shivam Pandit's emotional journey while staying true to the spirit of the original.
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