The promotional activities for Awarapan 2 will reportedly continue for an entire month, with the makers planning multiple marketing initiatives to maintain excitement before the film's theatrical release.

Following the teaser launch, the campaign will shift its focus to the film's music, which is expected to play a crucial role in building anticipation. The strategy aims to recreate the emotional connection audiences had with the original film while introducing the sequel to a new generation of viewers.

Music To Bring Back Fan-Favourite Classics

One of the biggest highlights of Awarapan 2 is expected to be its music. The sequel will reportedly feature a fresh soundtrack along with reimagined versions of the iconic songs Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta, both of which remain hugely popular even today.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on August 14, 2026, promising to continue Shivam Pandit's emotional journey while staying true to the spirit of the original.