In Bigg Boss 20, Aasif Khan was left upset after he, ScoutOP and Rohed Khan were nominated for eviction as punishment for discussing nominations. The 'Panchayat' actor called the decision "unfair" and questioned Bigg Boss's handling of the task.

The latest nomination task in the Bigg Boss 20 house has left actor Aasif Khan upset. After Bigg Boss cancelled the nominations made by the housemates and nominated Aasif, ScoutOP and Rohed Khan as punishment, the ‘Panchayat’ actor called the decision “unfair” and questioned the way the task was handled. The nomination process began with BB asking the contestants to name two housemates they wanted to nominate for eviction. However, after the task, Bigg Boss showed a video of Aasif, Yung DSA, Rohed and ScoutOP discussing the nominations. Yung DSA, who is the captain of the house, was not nominated. Aasif, Rohed and ScoutOP were instead nominated for eviction for discussing the nomination process.

Aasif Khan Calls the Game Unfair

After the decision, DSA asked Aasif why he appeared upset. Aasif said he felt the decision was unfair and questioned why only their conversation was shown. Talking about the decision, Aasif said, “Mereko game hi unfair lagne laga hai. Unko kya jeetane ke liye laye ho kya? Aagar aisa hai toh hume batana chahiye tha pehle (I’ve started feeling that the game itself is unfair. Have you brought them here just to make them win? If that’s the case, you should have told us beforehand). It would have been fair if Bigg Boss just announced that these four contestants discussed nominations and I am nominating them for eviction.”

'Ready to Fight Bigg Boss'

Aasif also said that he did not want the situation to affect his friendships inside the house. He said he would not speak against his friends even if that meant facing Bigg Boss. He said, “If they are trying to break my friendship with you all and want me to go backbite about you to others, then that’s not going to happen. Ghar bhejna hai ghar bhejdo. Maa kasam agar mujhe Bigg Boss se ladna padega na, Bigg Boss se bhi ladunga. Mereko lag raha jaan bujh ke bhej rahe hain (If you want to send me home, then send me home. I swear on my mother, if I have to fight with Bigg Boss, I will fight with Bigg Boss too. I feel like they are deliberately sending me home).”

About Bigg Boss 20

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 has introduced a format where every contestant gets two lives, giving them two chances to avoid eviction. The show is available on JioHotstar and Colors TV.