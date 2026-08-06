One of the biggest changes in Awarapan 2 is behind the camera.

The original film was directed by Mohit Suri, whose emotionally driven storytelling and stylish filmmaking gave Awarapan its identity. Even though the film struggled commercially, Suri's direction earned appreciation over the years as the movie found a loyal fan following.

This time, director Nitin Kakkar steps in to continue the franchise. Known for films like Filmistaan and Notebook, Kakkar is expected to retain the emotional essence of Awarapan while giving it a more contemporary treatment.

Emraan Hashmi Returns, But the Cast Looks Different

Some things, however, remain unchanged. Emraan Hashmi reprises his iconic role as Shivam, a character that many fans still consider one of the finest performances of his career.

The supporting cast, though, has undergone a major transformation.

Awarapan (2007) featured:

Emraan Hashmi Shriya Saran Mrinalini Sharma Ashutosh Rana

Awarapan 2 (2026) stars:

Emraan Hashmi Disha Patani Shabana Azmi

With Disha Patani joining the franchise and veteran actress Shabana Azmi playing a pivotal role, the sequel promises a fresh dynamic while maintaining the emotional intensity that made the first film memorable.