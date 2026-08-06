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Awarapan 2 Trailer Out Today! Here's How It Compares to Emraan Hashmi's 2007 Cult Classic
Awarapan 2 trailer is set to release today. Emraan Hashmi is returning as Shivam after 19 years, here's a detailed comparison of the original film and its sequel, from cast and director to budget and box office. Check out
Awarapan 2
The wait is finally over. The trailer of Awarapan 2 is set to release today, bringing Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam nearly two decades after the original film struck an emotional chord with audiences. While Awarapan didn't perform as expected at the box office in 2007, it gradually became one of Bollywood's biggest cult classics, thanks to its gripping story, soulful music and Emraan's intense performance.
Now, with Awarapan 2 all set to hit theatres, fans are eager to see whether the sequel can live up to the legacy of the original. Here's a look at how the two films compare.
A New Director Takes Over
One of the biggest changes in Awarapan 2 is behind the camera.
The original film was directed by Mohit Suri, whose emotionally driven storytelling and stylish filmmaking gave Awarapan its identity. Even though the film struggled commercially, Suri's direction earned appreciation over the years as the movie found a loyal fan following.
This time, director Nitin Kakkar steps in to continue the franchise. Known for films like Filmistaan and Notebook, Kakkar is expected to retain the emotional essence of Awarapan while giving it a more contemporary treatment.
Emraan Hashmi Returns, But the Cast Looks Different
Some things, however, remain unchanged. Emraan Hashmi reprises his iconic role as Shivam, a character that many fans still consider one of the finest performances of his career.
The supporting cast, though, has undergone a major transformation.
Awarapan (2007) featured:
Emraan Hashmi Shriya Saran Mrinalini Sharma Ashutosh Rana
Awarapan 2 (2026) stars:
Emraan Hashmi Disha Patani Shabana Azmi
With Disha Patani joining the franchise and veteran actress Shabana Azmi playing a pivotal role, the sequel promises a fresh dynamic while maintaining the emotional intensity that made the first film memorable.
How Much Are the Actors Being Paid?
The makers haven't officially disclosed the remuneration of the cast, but industry reports suggest that Emraan Hashmi has reportedly charged between Rs 6 crore and Rs 8 crore for the sequel.
Disha Patani is believed to have received around Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore, while Shabana Azmi's fee hasn't been made public.
These figures remain unconfirmed by the production house.
Budget: Then vs Now
Back in 2007, Awarapan was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 18 crore, making it one of Vishesh Films' more ambitious projects at the time.
The budget of Awarapan 2 is yet to be officially announced. While several estimates have surfaced online, the producers have not confirmed any numbers.
Nearly Two Decades Between the Two Films
The original Awarapan released in cinemas on June 29, 2007.
Its sequel, Awarapan 2, is scheduled to arrive on August 14, 2026, almost 19 years later. The Independence Day weekend release is expected to give the film a strong start at the box office.
The Original Couldn't Win at the Box Office, But Won Hearts Later
Commercially, Awarapan fell short of expectations during its theatrical run.
Made on an estimated budget of Rs 18 crore, the film reportedly collected around Rs 12–15 crore worldwide, making it a box-office disappointment.
However, that wasn't the end of its story.
Over the years, the film found a second life through television, streaming platforms and, most importantly, its music. Songs like Toh Phir Aao, Tera Mera Rishta and Maula Maula continue to enjoy immense popularity, helping the film achieve cult-classic status among Bollywood fans.
Can Awarapan 2 Succeed Where the Original Couldn't?
Unlike the first film, Awarapan 2 enters theatres with immense anticipation. The nostalgia surrounding Shivam's return, coupled with Emraan Hashmi's enduring popularity and the franchise's emotional connect with audiences, has already generated significant buzz.
Whether the sequel can transform that excitement into box-office success will only become clear after its release. But one thing is certain—the trailer has already rekindled memories of a film that was perhaps appreciated much later than it deserved.
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