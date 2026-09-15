The Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, showcased Indian craftsmanship. The decorations featured handmade work by artisans from across India, fulfilling Nita Ambani's vision for the festive decor.

Indian craftsmanship took centre stage at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year, with the decorations at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, featuring handmade work by artisans from different parts of the country.

Nita Ambani's vision for traditional decor

The installations were created as part of Nita Ambani’s vision to bring traditional Indian art and craft into the celebrations. From detailed wall designs to colourful handmade figures, the decorations featured the work of artisans who used traditional methods to create the pieces.

Images from the celebrations show artisans working on the decorations by hand, carefully adding fine details to the designs.

Another visual shows a colourful handcrafted figure placed as part of the festive decor.

Star-studded celebrations over the years

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia have become a popular event in Mumbai over the years, with the Ambani family welcoming Lord Ganesha with traditional rituals, music, flowers and elaborate decorations. The celebrations have also seen several Bollywood stars in attendance over the years, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

This year, the handmade installations at Antilia put the focus on Indian artisans and their traditional craft, making their work an important part of the Ambani family’s festive celebrations.