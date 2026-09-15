US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor joined Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai, visiting Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbai Cha Raja. He lauded the festival's 'vibrant expression of faith' and incredible energy, urging people to experience it.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor joined thousands of devotees in Mumbai on Monday to participate in the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, visiting iconic pandals including Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbai Cha Raja. Offering prayers to Lord Ganesha, the top US envoy expressed admiration for the scale, faith, and sense of community surrounding the annual 10-day festival.

Sharing the pictures on his official X handle, Ambassador Gor wrote, “Delighted to visit Mumbai Cha Raja and Lalbaugcha Raja. A truly vibrant expression of faith and community that brings people together. Wishing everyone celebrating a wonderful Ganesh Chaturthi.” Delighted to visit Mumbai Cha Raja and Lalbaugcha Raja. A truly vibrant expression of faith and community that brings people together. Wishing everyone celebrating a wonderful Ganesh Chaturthi. pic.twitter.com/32XzTxbzmw — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) September 14, 2026

The official also extended his greetings to everyone celebrating.

'The Energy is Incredible'

Following his arrival at the Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal, Gor, while speaking to ANI, said he is honoured to be at the famous Ganpati pandal. He said there aren’t many places that are as vibrant, and the energy is incredible. The envoy said people who have not experienced the feeling should come to Lalbaugcha Raja pandal.

"It's absolutely incredible. I'm honoured to be here. It's great to be invited. I think everybody should come here and see this, because there aren't many places that are this vibrant. The energy is incredible. It's hard to describe if you're not here. So if you've not been here, come," he said.

About the Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated across Maharashtra and different parts of the country, with devotees welcoming Lord Ganesha at homes and public pandals.

Mumbai is the traditional centre of the Ganesh festival, and a large number of devotees offer prayers at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessings amid chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (ANI)