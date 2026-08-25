On August 28, you can watch the movie 'Anbe Diana' on the SonyLIV platform. The Telugu weekly series 'Part Timers' and the movie 'Michael' (in English and Hindi) will release on JioHotstar. Season 2 of 'Dark Matter' will be available on Apple TV. On the same day, Netflix will release 'The Whisper Man' (in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi), 'Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look', and the Korean series 'Mousetrap' (in Korean, English, and Hindi). The film 'Hungry' will be on Lionsgate Play in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. 'Secret Woman' will be on Netflix in Danish and English, and 'Desert Warrior' will be on Hulu in English. You can also watch 'Olmo' on Prime Video's rental service and 'Penny Lane Is Dead' on Shudder from August 28.