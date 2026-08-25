Toxic Vs Hi: Movies/Series Releasing On OTT, Theatres THIS Week; Check Here
This week is a treat for movie buffs! Nayanthara has two big theatrical releases, 'Toxic' and 'Hi'. Plus, OTT platforms are dropping a ton of new shows and films. Here's the complete list of what to watch.
Theatrical Release Movies
A huge treat is waiting for moviegoers this week, especially for Nayanthara's fans. She has two films releasing. First up is 'Toxic', where she stars with Rocking Star Yash. Geethu Mohandas has directed the film, which releases in theatres on August 26. It also features a pan-India cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi. Following 'Toxic', Nayanthara's other film, 'Hi', will release on August 28. Kavin stars opposite her in this movie directed by Vishnu Edavan. The film boasts a massive star cast, including Prabhu, Bhagyaraj, and Radikaa, and has built up a lot of excitement among fans.
What's on OTT?
This week, movie fans and OTT viewers have a variety of new films and web series in different languages. On August 26, the English film 'The Last Sunrise' will be available on Prime Video's rental service, and 'The Last Salute' will stream on Netflix. On the same day, the Chinese web series 'The Early Spring' and the multi-language series 'Death of the Pastor's Wife' (in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi) will also release on Netflix. On August 27, the Telugu film 'Newton's Third Law' will premiere on the ETV Win platform. Additionally, Season 3 of 'Beauty in Black' (in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi) will be on Netflix, and Season 2 of the English series 'Adults' will be on Hulu.
Anbe Diana releasing on OTT
On August 28, you can watch the movie 'Anbe Diana' on the SonyLIV platform. The Telugu weekly series 'Part Timers' and the movie 'Michael' (in English and Hindi) will release on JioHotstar. Season 2 of 'Dark Matter' will be available on Apple TV. On the same day, Netflix will release 'The Whisper Man' (in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi), 'Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look', and the Korean series 'Mousetrap' (in Korean, English, and Hindi). The film 'Hungry' will be on Lionsgate Play in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. 'Secret Woman' will be on Netflix in Danish and English, and 'Desert Warrior' will be on Hulu in English. You can also watch 'Olmo' on Prime Video's rental service and 'Penny Lane Is Dead' on Shudder from August 28.
What's special on OTT?
On August 29, the Korean and English web series 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' will release on Netflix. Before that, several English films like 'Above and Below', 'Batman: Nightfall Part 1', 'The Depths', 'Hadestown: The Musical', 'Her Private Hell', and 'Motor City' will also be available on Prime Video's rental service. From August 26 to 29, OTT platforms have a huge lineup of new movies and web series for fans.
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