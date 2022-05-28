Friday Box Office Report: KGF: Chapter 2 to Anek, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, here's how films performed

While Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continued to be a major crowd puller, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad managed to sell not more than a handful of tickets. Aayushmann Khurana’s Anek also tanked on day 1.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have continued their feat of being on the top of the box office for the second consecutive Friday. The horror-comedy did not only beat Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' on Friday but also Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' had to suffer. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues to remain at number one on the eighth day of its release among various films running in different languages at the box office across the country. The domestic box office collection of the film has crossed Rs 98 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Director Anees Bazmee's Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani- starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which earned Rs 92.05 crore in its first week itself, continued its stellar performance on Friday. The collection of the film has been around Rs 6.40 crore according to the initial figures on the second Friday of release i.e. on the eighth day. With this, the total net collection of the film has now gone up to Rs 98.45 crore. The film will cross the Rs 100 crore mark on Saturday. And, this will be the second film of Kartik Aaryan's career to do so. Earlier, his film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. ALSO READ: Exclusive: What Kiara Advani said about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan

Top Gun: Maverick: Hindi or any other Indian language film did not muster the courage to compete with Kartik Aaryan's film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2'. But, it was 'Top Gun: Maverick', the sequel to Tom Cruise's hit film 'Top Gun', which gave a tough competition to BB2 and did an amazing business on the first day of its release in India. The opening of this film in India has been better than the film 'Anek' according to the initial figures. ALSO READ: Top Gun Maverick Twitter review: Tom Cruise’s film hailed as 'sensational', 'movie of the year'

Anek: Ayushmann Khurana-starrer 'Anek' was released on only 1200 screens across the country and about 600 screens abroad. Made on a budget of about Rs 40 crore, the opening of this film was estimated to be around Rs 4 crore However, it earned around Rs 2.20 crore on the first day of its release, according to the initial figures.

KGF: Chapter 2: After six weeks of actor Yash's film 'KGF: Chapter 2' earning decent at the box office, its distributors started taking the Hindi version of the film off the theatres in the seventh week. The film is now available on Prime Video under the pay per view model. The film will soon be available for its Prime subscribers free of cost. The film earned a total of Rs 856.39 crore in six weeks at the domestic box office. In this, the share of the Hindi version was more than half of about Rs 433.74 crore. ALSO READ: Will Hrithik Roshan be part of KGF: Chapter 3? Makers take (Exclusive)

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Actor Mahesh Babu's film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' crashed at the box office in the second week itself. The film's farewell to the theatres started on the first Friday of the third week. The film earned only Rs 50 lakh on its 16th day of release. 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata', released amidst Mahesh Babu's controversial statement on the Hindi film industry, earned Rs 123.15 crore in the first week. But, in the second week, its earnings were only Rs 12.05 crore. ALSO READ: Exclusive: Yes, Bollywood can’t afford Mahesh Babu, says actor Dalip Tahil

