I made tablas for him, he made my life: Tabla maker Haridas Vhatkar remembers friendship with Zakir Hussain

Haridas Vhatkar, a third-generation tabla maker from Kanjurmarg, Mumbai, is mourning the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro who passed away on Monday at the age of 73. Vhatkar, who had been making tablas for Hussain since 1998, fondly remembered his interactions with the iconic musician, who he regarded not only as a customer but also as a cherished friend.

In an emotional interview with PTI, Vhatkar said, "I first began making tablas for his father Alla Rakha, and made tablas for Zakir Hussain saab since 1998."

Vhatkar shared that he last met the 73-year-old tabla maestro in August of this year in the city.

"It was Guru Poornima and we met at a hall where lot of his admirers were also there. The next day, I went to his house in Simla House Cooperative Society on Nepean Sea Road neighbourhood and were engrossed in conversation for a couple of hours,” Vhatkar was quoted as saying by the news agency.

“He was very particular about what sort of tabla he wanted and when. He paid a lot of attention to the ‘tuning’ aspect of the musical instrument,” said Vhatkar.

Vhatkar's role in maintaining Zakir Hussain's Tabla collection

When asked how many tablas he had made for Zakir Hussain over the past two decades, Vhatkar replied, “Innumerable.” He also mentioned that he possesses several tablas that were left to him by the tabla maestro.

“Besides making new instruments, I was also his sort of repair department for maintaining the collection of the older ones. I made tablas for him and he made my life,” he added.

When asked if he and Zakir Hussain were in regular contact, Vhatkar explained that they were not. He shared that Hussain would call whenever needed, either to inquire about a new tabla or for repairs of older instruments.

Vhatkar explained that their conversations were spaced out over months and could not be considered regular. He shared that he followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, Kerappa Ramchandra Vhatkar, and father, Ramchandra Kerappa Vhatkar, in taking up tabla making. His sons, Kishore and Manoj, have also continued the family tradition of crafting tablas.

Haridas Vhatkar began learning the art of tabla making at a young age, honing a strong sense of innovation and precision. He moved to Mumbai in 1994, where he started working as a tabla maker for the renowned Haribhau Vishwanath company.

Zakir Hussain, widely regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, passed away on Monday at a hospital in San Francisco, according to his family. The Mumbai-born tabla maestro is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

