Kerala: Civil Police Officer shoots himself dead in Malappuram; Suicide note alleges harassment by senior cops

CPO Vineeth's suicide note at the Areekode Armed Police camp in Malappuram points to mistreatment and mental anguish caused by senior officers, mentioning feelings of betrayal. Allegations of misconduct, including the denial of leave to care for his pregnant wife, have emerged.

Kerala: Civil Police Officer shoots himself dead in Malappuram; Suicide note alleges harassment by senior cops anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Malappuram: The suicide note of Vineeth, a Thunderbolt Commando officer who ended his life by shooting himself at the Areekode Armed Police Camp, has surfaced. The note hints at harassment by senior officers, stating that some individuals had betrayed him. Vineeth, a Civil Police Officer (CPO) at the Areekode Armed Police Camp in Malappuram, took his life last night. The note reportedly includes the names of two friends and a senior officer.

"He was discovered deceased, having discharged his firearm at himself. The circumstances leading to this drastic action remain under investigation," a police officer stated.

MLA T. Siddique has alleged that Vineeth was a victim of harassment within the police department. Siddique claimed that Vineeth faced severe mental harassment after failing a refresher course, highlighting the inhumane treatment by senior officers. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the death, criticizing the Home Department for failing to protect the rights of police personnel. 

Siddique also pointed out that Vineeth was even denied leave to care for his pregnant wife. He stated that messages sent by Vineeth to his family regarding the harassment are in their possession. Furthermore, Siddique announced that Congress workers would march to the Malappuram SOG camp in protest.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tribal man dragged by car in Kerala's Wayanad; accused identified, vehicle seized dmn

Tribal man dragged by car in Kerala's Wayanad; accused identified, vehicle seized (WATCH)

Kerala: Police nab three accused of mowing down man in Pathanamthitta as part of gang feud dmn

Kerala: Police nab three accused of mowing down man in Pathanamthitta as part of gang feud

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple anr

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple

Man run over by car and killed in Kerala's Pathanamthitta as part of gang war, police identify 3 suspects dmn

Man run over by car and killed in Kerala's Pathanamthitta as part of gang war, police identify 3 suspects

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 800 December 16 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Win Win W 800 December 16 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Recent Stories

8th pay commission update: Employees may enjoy 186% increase in salaries, DA AJR

8th pay commission update: Employees may enjoy 186% increase in salaries, DA

Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors ATG

Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre snt

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024 NTI

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest shk

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon