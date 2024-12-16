Kerala: Civil Police Officer shoots himself dead in Malappuram; Suicide note alleges harassment by senior cops

CPO Vineeth's suicide note at the Areekode Armed Police camp in Malappuram points to mistreatment and mental anguish caused by senior officers, mentioning feelings of betrayal. Allegations of misconduct, including the denial of leave to care for his pregnant wife, have emerged.

Malappuram: The suicide note of Vineeth, a Thunderbolt Commando officer who ended his life by shooting himself at the Areekode Armed Police Camp, has surfaced. The note hints at harassment by senior officers, stating that some individuals had betrayed him. Vineeth, a Civil Police Officer (CPO) at the Areekode Armed Police Camp in Malappuram, took his life last night. The note reportedly includes the names of two friends and a senior officer.

"He was discovered deceased, having discharged his firearm at himself. The circumstances leading to this drastic action remain under investigation," a police officer stated.

MLA T. Siddique has alleged that Vineeth was a victim of harassment within the police department. Siddique claimed that Vineeth faced severe mental harassment after failing a refresher course, highlighting the inhumane treatment by senior officers. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the death, criticizing the Home Department for failing to protect the rights of police personnel.

Siddique also pointed out that Vineeth was even denied leave to care for his pregnant wife. He stated that messages sent by Vineeth to his family regarding the harassment are in their possession. Furthermore, Siddique announced that Congress workers would march to the Malappuram SOG camp in protest.



