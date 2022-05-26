Top Gun Maverick Twitter review: Tom Cruise’s film hailed as 'sensational', 'movie of the year'

The twitter review for Tom Cruise’s latest ‘Tom Gun Maverick’ is out! Twitterati can’t stop praising the film, with some also calling it a movie of the decades.

Top Gun Maverick Twitter review: Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun Maverick is one of the highly anticipated Hollywood films of recent times. This film is a sequel to 1986’s Top Gun which also starred Tom Cruise in the lead role. The sequel, helmed by Joseph Kosinski, is all set to release in the theatres on Friday, May 27. However, the film has already been released in a few countries such as Canada, and UAE, and following which, a premiere was also held in the United Kingdom.

Now that the film has been premiered in two countries and released in a few more, the reviews of tom Cruise-starrer Tom Gun Maverick has started doing rounds on social media, ahead of its theatrical release in India.

Going by the early Twitter reviews of Top Gun Maverick, this Tom Cruise film seems to be the best film of his career to date. Fans of the actor cannot stop praising him for his ‘sensational’ performance in the movie.

One of the fans who saw Top Gun Maverick wrote on the microblogging site, "Just watched #TopGunMaverick, still a bit emotional Not only the FREAKING BEST BLOCKBUSTER of 2022 so far, it’s kinda film we haven’t seen in decades & we may never see again. A testament of how passionate #TomCruise is about film making! Will do wonders at the #BoxOffice!!!"

Another user on Twitter, calling it a perfect summer movie, wrote: “Get ready for the perfect Summer movie #TopGunMaverick truly took my breath away as it’s the most adrenaline,exhilarating blockbuster that has unbelievable action, tons of heart, nostalgia & truly exceeds the original. Cruise is sensational #TopGun A Cinematic Experience!"

"#TopGunMaverick is EXHILARATING as hell. An all-timer concerning its aerial action sequences, the third act is absolutely INSANE! One of Tom Cruise’s best performances. Surprisingly emotional, surpasses the original in every way. What a memorable score also. See it in THEATERS!" tweeted one more fan of Tom Cruise after watching the film.

