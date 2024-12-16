Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police

First Published Dec 16, 2024, 12:33 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

Days after Bollywood actor Mushtaq Mohammad Khan was kidnapped, the Uttar Pradesh Police has revealed that the same gang had been plotting to kidnap veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. The gang allegedly lured Kapoor with a Rs 5 lakh offer to attend an event but dropped the plan when negotiations fell apart due to his demand for a larger advance payment.

The police are now investigating the gang's possible involvement in targeting other film stars. Four members of the gang, who kidnapped Mushtaq Khan from Delhi airport, held him hostage in UP's Bijnor district, and demanded a ransom, were arrested following an encounter with the police.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha said, "Actor Shakti Kapoor was approached with a Rs 5 lakh offer to attend a similar event. However, the deal did not materialise due to a disagreement over the advance payment. We are probing whether the gang had plans for other celebrity kidnappings."

The investigation began after Khan's event manager, Shivam Yadav, filed a kidnapping complaint on December 9. According to Yadav, gang member Lavi alias Rahul Saini invited Khan to an event in Meerut, offering an advance payment of Rs 25,000 and an air ticket. Upon arriving at Delhi airport on November 20, Khan was picked up by a cab driver and taken to a 'shikanji' shop en route to Meerut.

There, Khan was forced into another vehicle, where more gang members joined in. He was informed he had been kidnapped and taken to Lavi’s house, where he was held captive. The gang coerced him into revealing his bank account details and passwords.

"On the night of November 20, the kidnappers consumed alcohol and fell asleep. The next morning, Mushtaq Khan escaped to a nearby mosque in Mohalla Chahshiri. Locals contacted his family and helped him return home safely," SP Jha said.

Despite Khan's escape, the gang managed to withdraw Rs 2.2 lakh from his bank account through shopping sprees in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar on November 21.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sarthak Chaudhary, Sabiuddin, Azim, and Shashank. The police recovered Rs 1.04 lakh from them, while efforts are underway to locate the remaining gang members, including mastermind Lavi.

