‘I sincerely apologise’: Telugu star Mohan Babu after visiting injured journalist in hospital

Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, accused of assaulting a journalist during a family dispute, has personally apologized to the injured reporter and his family at a Hyderabad hospital.

Mohan Babu accused of hitting a video journalist after a violent dispute, paid a personal visit to the victim at a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday (December 15) to apologise to him and his family. The incident, which took place on December 10 at the actor's Jalpally home, has garnered extensive attention and outrage.

During the encounter, TV9 journalist Muppidi Ranjith Kumar suffered significant injuries, including zygomatic bone fractures. He is now being treated at Yashoda Hospital. Speaking with PTI, Mr. Kumar verified the actor's apologies, adding, “He offered an apology to me, my family, and the entire journalist fraternity." He further claimed that Mr. Babu promised to pay him a visit at home once he recovered.

The journalist's complaint states that the assault occurred when he and other reporters were documenting an ongoing quarrel between Mr. Babu and his younger son Manoj. The actor allegedly addressed the reporters forcefully, grabbed a microphone, and used foul language before assaulting Mr. Kumar, who sustained a head injury.

Journalist groups in Hyderabad protested the attack, calling for better safety for media staff. On December 13, Mr. Babu delivered a formal public apology, expressing sincere remorse.

In his statement, Mr. Babu stated that the incident erupted after a chaotic scene in which 30 to 50 "anti-social elements" reportedly barged into his residence with the purpose to hurt him. "During this pandemonium, the media became accidentally involved in the affair. Unfortunately, one of your journalists was hurt while dealing with the incident. "I deeply regret the pain and inconvenience caused to him, his family, and the TV9 community," he said.

Mr. Babu admitted to losing his cool in the heat of the situation and sincerely apologised to the journalist and the media.

According to the journalist's statement, Hyderabad police have filed a complaint against Mr. Babu under Section 109 (attempt to kill) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The matter is still under investigation.

