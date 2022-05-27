After box office failure, no OTT buyers for Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad?

Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad has failed miserably at the box office. Several shows of the film were being constantly cancelled due to low or no turn-up of the audience, reportedly.

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Dhaakad' has failed miserably at the box office since day one of its release. Despite the tremendous action sequences, the film has failed to bring the audience to the cinema hall. With time, Dhaakad is proving to be the biggest flop movie of Kangana’s career so far. The film has performed so bad that even the number of shows and screens has to be reduced due to the lack of audience for the film. After the fall of Dhakad at the box office, now the makers are struggling to seek buyers for its OTT release, reportedly.

All films, especially the blockbuster movies have been looking out for an OTT release, post their theatrical release, to gather more and more audiences. The cinema experience has changed so drastically over the last couple of years, thanks to Omicron, that OTT has become an equally important platform for film releases. These days even big filmmakers have started to sell their digital and television rights before the film's release so that the revenue can be extracted further. In such a situation, if a film does not do well at the box office, then even in that situation, the makers are helped to compensate for the loss. However, since the makers of 'Dhaakad' were expecting a good performance at the box office, the digital rights were not sold beforehand. And therefore, there was no mention of a satellite partner in the film's opening slate as well.

Makers of 'Dhaakad' had high hopes for Kangana Ranaut-starrer, but the film tanked miserably on the day of its release itself. If the latest reports are to be believed, then the makers of the have got another setback as the film is not getting any OTT buyers.

According to reports, after ‘Dhaakad’ flopped miserably at the box office, the makers' hopes of getting a good amount for OTT and satellite rights have been shattered. At the same time, it has come to the fore that the film is ‘adult’ or ‘A' rated. In such a situation, the makers will have to complete the process of re-certification separately for the TV premiere of Dhaakad.

‘Dhaakad’ was released theatrically by Zee Studios, after which there was talk that Zee Vertical, Zee5 and Zee Cinema would buy the rights of the film. However, reports have claimed that Zee5 is not an OTT partner in the film. Now in such a situation, the makers are trying to sell the rights to Amazon Prime Video, reportedly.

