Will Hrithik Roshan be part of KGF: Chapter 3? Makers take (Exclusive)

Kannada actor Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 continues to run successfully in the theatres including the Hindi belt. The film has continued to grab screens for over 50 days, since its release on April 14. Recently, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 confirmed that a third part of the KGF franchise will be made – a piece of news that was cherished by all the fans ‘Rocky Bhai’.

The second instalment of the KGF franchise saw not one but two Bollywood actors playing important characters – Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. And since the time the news of KGF: Chapter 3 started doing rounds, several reports claimed that the makers have roped in Hrithik Roshan for the third instalment.

Now, Hombale Films’ co-founder Vijay Kiragandur has spoken about whether Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the third instalment of KGF or not. In an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable, the franchise’s producer said, “We have not yet decided upon the star cast as to who is going to be added additionally.”

“KGF: Chapter 3 will not happen this year. We have some plans, but Prashanth (Neel) is busy with Salaar at the moment while Yash will be announcing his new movie soon. Therefore, we need them to come together at the right time when they are free to begin work on KGF 3. As of now, we don’t have a fixed date or time as to when the work on the third instalment will start,” said the film’s producer. He went on to explain that it is this very reason why Hrithik Roshan or any other actor’s name has not yet been confirmed for the third instalment.

Speaking further, Vijay Kiragandur said, “Once we have finalised the dates, we will be in a better position to zero down on the star cast. And when the process to cast other actors begins, it will also hugely depend upon their availability at that time. Everything depends on when the work on the third instalment begins.”

Meanwhile, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have been ecstatic about the response that the film has received across the country and worldwide. The audience’s love is reflected in the box office numbers as Yash’s film did not only make a net collection of Rs 430.95 crores in the Hindi region since the time of its release but also crossed the Rs 1250 crore mark at the global box office collections.

So, did the makers expect the film to be such a huge success? To this, Vijay Kiragandur said, “We expected the film to do big, but it has crossed our expectations as well. From critics to the audience, everyone has accepted the movie, and we are very happy about it.”

Hombale Films’ last production, KGF: Chapter 2, hit the theatres on April 14. The production house’s next upcoming film is ‘Salaar’, starring Prabhas in the lead role. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in Telugu and Kannada.

While the production house is busy with its upcoming projects, Vijay Kiragandur also revealed Hombale Films’ plans of foraying into the Hindi cinema. The producer revealed that while talks are on with Bollywood directors, an official confirmation regarding the production house’s first Bollywood project can be expected in the next three to four months.