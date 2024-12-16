Guru Randhawa's cryptic 'PUNJAB' post sparks speculation amid Diljit’s controversy; Read on

Guru Randhawa’s cryptic 'PUNJAB' post, following Diljit’s controversy, sparks speculation. Fans are left guessing whether it’s a subtle dig amid the ongoing 'Punjab vs Panjab' debate.

Guru Randhawa's cryptic 'PUNJAB' post sparks speculation amid Diljit's controversy; Read on NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 12:00 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Guru Randhawa recently sparked attention on social media with a cryptic post that caught the eye of his fans and netizens alike. The singer's post came at a time when the ongoing 'Punjab vs Panjab' debate, fueled by Diljit Dosanjh's tweet, was making waves. The controversy started when Diljit used the spelling "Panjab" instead of "Punjab" to announce his Chandigarh concert. The use of this spelling raised eyebrows, as it is commonly associated with the Pakistani side of the region, which led to significant criticism online.

Adding fuel to the fire, Diljit's tweet about the Chandigarh concert also missed a tricolour emoji, which he had included in all of his other posts about his concerts. This omission, alongside the spelling of "Panjab," led to widespread speculation and criticism from fans and social media users.

In the midst of this, Guru Randhawa took to his social media handle, posting the word "PUNJAB" along with a tricolour emoji. The timing of his post raised suspicions, with many wondering whether it was a subtle comment or a dig at Diljit. However, Randhawa chose not to explain his cryptic message, leaving fans to speculate about its true meaning.

The controversy surrounding Diljit’s spelling choice has continued to stir emotions among fans and has been widely discussed on social media. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh remains focused on his ongoing Dil-Luminati India tour, with his next performance scheduled for December 19 in Mumbai. He will conclude the tour on December 29 with a grand concert in Guwahati, marking the end of an eventful year for the singer.

As the debate continues, Guru Randhawa’s silent stance adds another layer to the ongoing discussion. Fans are eagerly awaiting further developments.

ALSO READ Zakir Hussain’s Death: AR Rahman mourns the loss and regrets missed collaborations; Read on

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police AJR

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on NTI

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on

I made tablas for him, he made my life: Tabla maker Haridas Vhatkar remembers friendship with Zakir Hussain snt

I made tablas for him, he made my life: Tabla maker Haridas Vhatkar remembers friendship with Zakir Hussain

I sincerely apologise Telugu star Mohan Babu after visiting injured journalist in hospital RBA

‘I sincerely apologise’: Telugu star Mohan Babu after visiting injured journalist in hospital

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena makes bold move, nominates Karanveer Mehra-Shilpa Shirodkar [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena makes bold move, nominates Karanveer Mehra-Shilpa Shirodkar [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition vkp

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police AJR

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on NTI

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on

Global saints applaud the grand, clean and modern Mahakumbh in Prayagraj anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Global saints applaud the grand, clean and modern Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple anr

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon