Guru Randhawa's cryptic 'PUNJAB' post sparks speculation amid Diljit’s controversy; Read on

Guru Randhawa recently sparked attention on social media with a cryptic post that caught the eye of his fans and netizens alike. The singer's post came at a time when the ongoing 'Punjab vs Panjab' debate, fueled by Diljit Dosanjh's tweet, was making waves. The controversy started when Diljit used the spelling "Panjab" instead of "Punjab" to announce his Chandigarh concert. The use of this spelling raised eyebrows, as it is commonly associated with the Pakistani side of the region, which led to significant criticism online.

Adding fuel to the fire, Diljit's tweet about the Chandigarh concert also missed a tricolour emoji, which he had included in all of his other posts about his concerts. This omission, alongside the spelling of "Panjab," led to widespread speculation and criticism from fans and social media users.

In the midst of this, Guru Randhawa took to his social media handle, posting the word "PUNJAB" along with a tricolour emoji. The timing of his post raised suspicions, with many wondering whether it was a subtle comment or a dig at Diljit. However, Randhawa chose not to explain his cryptic message, leaving fans to speculate about its true meaning.

The controversy surrounding Diljit’s spelling choice has continued to stir emotions among fans and has been widely discussed on social media. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh remains focused on his ongoing Dil-Luminati India tour, with his next performance scheduled for December 19 in Mumbai. He will conclude the tour on December 29 with a grand concert in Guwahati, marking the end of an eventful year for the singer.

As the debate continues, Guru Randhawa’s silent stance adds another layer to the ongoing discussion. Fans are eagerly awaiting further developments.

ALSO READ Zakir Hussain’s Death: AR Rahman mourns the loss and regrets missed collaborations; Read on

Latest Videos