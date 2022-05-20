Exclusive: What Kiara Advani said about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani had a blast during the 2.5 years of filming. The actors spoke to Asianet Newsable about their friendship and experience of working together.

The day Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and the entire cast and crew of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were waiting for so long, has finally arrived! The much-awaited standalone sequel to 2007’s Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, has released in the theatres on Friday. The film took nearly two and a half years to complete, thanks to the outbreak of the pandemic that derailed its process. However, in these years, Kartik and Kiara have grown to become friends. In an exclusive tet-e-tete with Asianet Newsable, the film’s lead pair opened up on their experience of working together and their friendship that blossomed through these 2.5 years.

According to Kiara Advani, her co-star Kartik Aaryan and she “had a blast while filming” Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. One of the reasons behind it is that the two come from the same age bracket. “It is easier when you are kind of the same age. We shot this film for 2.5 years; naturally, there was this ease and comfort. When you are shooting with someone for so long, you eventually get to know each other in the process,” said the 29-year-old actress.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: On Bollywood vs South cinema, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani said, 'there's hope'

Kartika Aaryan quickly joins her and quips, “We have vibed a lot. We didn’t realise how time flew by so quickly. We have shared a great work relationship and of course, friendship.” The two actors also believe that they “have grown up to this film” and that they “share a great bond”.

Watch the full interview here:

Since they have spent such a long time with each other, what is that one thing that they like about one another? To this, Kiara Advani says that it is Kartik Aaryan's sense of humour that she likes the most. “He has a great sense of humour which comes to him naturally. That is why his comic timing is peccable,” said Kaira, who was in Indore on Wednesday with Kartik for the film's promotions where they savoured poha-jalebi at The Park.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani speak to Asianet Newsable

And for Kartik Aaryan, it is Kiara Advani’s adaptability that stands out the most. Explaining this, he says, “What I like about Kiara is that she adapts really well according to the situation. When you put people in a certain situation, they can really be averse to ideas. But Kiara is someone who is ready to adapt and explore new things. This quality of hers is also visible in her choice of characters and films.”

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee opens up on Bollywood Vs South Cinema debate

There are multiple things that Ki (Kiara Advani) and Ka (Kartik Aaryan) like about each other. In fact, the Ki and Ka meter of who arrived late for the promotional events, that the two posted on their respective social media handles, is also proof of the friendship that they talk about. At the same time, it also shows the amount of fun they have had not only on the sets but also during the promotions.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a family entertainer has opened against Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad. With the films’ release, it will be interesting to see which movie puts up a better show at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars actors Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji and Amar Upadhyay in important roles.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: I have taken a calculative risk, says Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Akshay Kumar is early to the set, Salman ensures a feast, Ajay Devgn is easy going'

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Meet Namit Malhotra, the Indian who won his 7th Oscar for 'Dune'

ALSO READ: Shefali Shah Exclusive: 'I am a goofball in real life'

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

ALSO READ: 5 reasons why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage is different from other Bollywood weddings

ALSO READ: A Thursday Exclusive: Director Behzad Khambata, Yami Gautam & Neha Dhupia share journey

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Director Abhay Pannu shares 'Rocket Boys' journey; reveals what to expect from Season 2

ALSO READ: Meet Indore’s royal family whose centuries-old 'Rawala' turned sets for Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s film