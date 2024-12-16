Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on

Diljit Dosanjh, during his Dil-Luminati tour, warns of halting concerts in India until infrastructure improves, urging authorities to address the lack of facilities for live music events.

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on NTI
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh, currently touring India as part of his Dil-Luminati tour, has raised a major concern regarding the state of concert infrastructure in the country. The singer, who has captivated audiences in multiple cities with his electrifying performances, made a bold statement during his recent concert in Chandigarh. Expressing his frustration over the lack of proper infrastructure, Diljit announced that he would not host another concert in India unless significant improvements are made.

While addressing the audience, Diljit pointed out that India’s live music scene is lacking the necessary facilities for large-scale events. "India does not have the infrastructure for live shows," he stated, highlighting the need for development in this area. He emphasized that live concerts are not only a form of entertainment but also a major revenue-generating industry that provides jobs for many. His plea was directed towards the authorities responsible for such infrastructure, urging them to give more attention to this important sector.

Diljit also took the opportunity to discuss the ongoing issue of ticket resale at inflated prices. Some of his fans had criticized him, accusing him of being involved in black-marketing, a claim he vehemently denied. "I am not linked with those reselling tickets," he said, clarifying that if tickets are being sold for higher prices, there’s little an artist can do about it.

Despite these challenges, Diljit’s performances have been a huge hit across the country, from Delhi to Bengaluru. His fans continue to flock to his shows, with each concert offering an unforgettable experience. However, it remains to be seen whether the concerned authorities will heed Diljit’s call for change and work on improving the infrastructure for future live events in India.

ALSO READ Guru Randhawa's cryptic 'PUNJAB' post sparks speculation amid Diljit’s controversy; Read on

