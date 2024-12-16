Lifestyle

Why women need more sleep than men: Know science behind it

Image credits: social media

Sleep for health

Sleep is essential for everyone. However, women need more sleep than men. Let's see why they need it mentally and physically.

Image credits: social media

During that time..

During periods, women experience hormonal changes. Because of them, they can't sleep properly. They need more sleep during that time.

Image credits: social media

When pregnant..

During pregnancy, hormonal and physical changes occur in women. They can't sleep properly during that time. They need more sleep then as well.

Image credits: social media

Rest for the brain

Women use their brains more than men when it comes to studying. They multitask more. The brain gets tired quickly. That's why they need more sleep.

Image credits: social media

Physical exertion

Women don't care about their health for the sake of their family. They work hard for long hours. That's why they need more sleep.

Image credits: Getty

How many hours of sleep?

Generally, every person needs 8 hours of sleep. But according to some research, women need to sleep at least 11-13 minutes longer than men.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Additionally..

If women feel tired even after 8 hours of sleep, another 13 minutes is enough.

Image credits: iSTOCK

