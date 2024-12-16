Why women need more sleep than men: Know science behind it

Lifestyle
Sleep is essential for everyone. However, women need more sleep than men. Let's see why they need it mentally and physically.
During periods, women experience hormonal changes. Because of them, they can't sleep properly. They need more sleep during that time.
During pregnancy, hormonal and physical changes occur in women. They can't sleep properly during that time. They need more sleep then as well.
Women use their brains more than men when it comes to studying. They multitask more. The brain gets tired quickly. That's why they need more sleep.
Women don't care about their health for the sake of their family. They work hard for long hours. That's why they need more sleep.
Generally, every person needs 8 hours of sleep. But according to some research, women need to sleep at least 11-13 minutes longer than men.
If women feel tired even after 8 hours of sleep, another 13 minutes is enough.
