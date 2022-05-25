Yes, Bollywood can’t afford Mahesh Babu, says actor Dalip Tahil

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil, who was last seen in Toolsidar Junior which had its world television premiere recently, has opened up on why he thinks Bollywood cannot afford actor Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu was recently found in the midst of a controversy when he said that Bollywood cannot afford him. It happened during the launch of ‘Major’ when the South superstar was asked about his plans of foraying into Bollywood. His one statement, which he later clarified by saying that he does not mean to disrespect any industry and wants to focus on Telugu films, gave rise to a controversy.

While some supported Mahesh Babu’s statement, there were many who criticised him. Now, veteran actor Dali Tahil has sided with the ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ actor, saying why the Hindi film industry cannot afford him.

Speaking exclusively to Asianet Newsable, Dalip Tahil said, “Mahesh Babu is a megastar! When a superstar like him supposedly says that Hindi movies can’t afford me, he is right. Yes, Bollywood can’t afford him. It is not just the money, there is also work ethics involved.” “He is a superstar; he has control over his projects. His projects revolve around him. Today, he has a pan-India appeal,” the veteran actor further added.

‘There is no language barrier for a good film’

Dalip Tahil, who has been a part of India’s first 3D film ‘My Dear Kuttichaathan’, which was originally made in Malayalam, says that cinema transcends beyond language. While speaking on South cinema versus Bollywood, he said, “There is no language barrier for a good film. These are genuinely good films. Language is no barrier, it is only an excuse for people who do not make a good film.”



He further adds: “With movies such as RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, the makers have taken the bar higher. They have shown that this is the level of movie you have to make, doesn’t matter which language you make in, to bring the audience to the theatres. The south (cinema) has always led the way. They have very strong work ethics and their creative front is also very strong.”

“Only people with small thinking will differentiate cinema on the basis of language. There are innumerable examples over the years that language is not a barrier. It only exists in people’s minds.”

Dalip Tahil on Toolsidar Junior

The film starring the late Rajiv Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Buddhadev and Dalip himself, was released on Netflix on Monday. Talking about the sports drama, Dalip revealed that it was the film’s producer Ashutosh Gowarikar who had first approached him for it.

The actor also said that the sports drama is a true story. “When Ashu (Ashutosh Gowarikar) told me that the film is a sports story but not cricket, it got me intrigued. Then, when Mridul Mahendra (director) narrated the story to me, he told me that it was a true story based on his own experiences,” said Dalip, adding that it was a great experience working with his old friend Rajiv Kapoor and Varun Buddhadev.