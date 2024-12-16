Palantir To Join the Nasdaq 100: Retail Stays Loyal—What’s Next for the High-Flying Stock?

Wedbush's Daniel Ives sees Palantir as the most underappreciated tech name in his coverage universe, while others on the sell side are uneasy over valuation.

Palantir To Join the Nasdaq 100: Retail Stays Loyal—What’s Next for the High-Flying Stock?
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 1:01 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

Data analytics company Palantir Technologies, Inc. ($PLTR) is set to join the Nasdaq 100 Index, less than three months after it was added to the broader S&P 500 Index.

Late Friday, Nasdaq announced that Palantir, along with MicroStrategy, Inc. ($MSTR) and Axon Enterprises, Inc. ($AXON), will be added to the Nasdaq 100 Index, before the market opens on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.

These companies will replace Illumina, Inc. ($ILMN), Super Micro Computer, Inc. ($SMCI) and Moderna, Inc. ($MRNA) in the index as part of its annual reconstitution. 

Parabolic Run

Palantir, which has exposure to the hot-and-happening artificial intelligence (AI) tech, has seen its stock swell this year. It is the best-performing S&P 500 stock by virtue of its 343% year-to-date gain. 

After moving roughly sideways till August, the stock began to pick up pace following the release of its second-quarter results. The run-up continued amid the S&P 500 inclusion. The Nov. 5 election provided further impetus to the stock, as the market perceived the incoming administration under President-elect Donald Trump as positive for tech stocks. 

Since November 5, the stock has gained about 49%. 

Palantir now has a market capitalization of $173.289 billion.

PLTR-chart.png Chart Courtesy of TradingView

The sell-side, however, isn’t as optimistic. The average analysts’ price target of $41.92 for Palantir suggests a potential 45% downside from current levels.

Last week, TheFly reported that Baird and Mizuho expressed uneasiness about Palantir's bloated valuation despite their confidence in the company’s fundamentals. Mizuho’s Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target for the stock from $37 to $44 while staying at ‘Underperform.’ Baird initiated the stock with a ‘Neutral’ rating and $70 price target.

Wedbush’s Daniel Ives, while issuing his tech predictions for 2025, said Palantir is well positioned for another year of outperformance.

“We believe the most underappreciated tech name in our universe still continues to be Palantir,” he said.

The analyst expects 2025 to be another breakout year as its flagship AIP product transforms AI use cases within enterprises, potentially making the Messi of AI the next Oracle.

Retail Stays Bullish 

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Palantir stock remained ‘bullish’ (59/100) although message activity remained ‘low.’’

pltr-sentiment.png PLTR sentiment and message volume December 16, 2024, as of 12:13 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

While conceding the stock's P/E ratio is high, a Stocktwits user touted Palantir as a valuable company.

Another called Palantir as the ‘Apple’ of the current generation, based on its ability to create wealth.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gorilla Tech Stock On Retail’s Radar As CEO Touts Massive Market Opportunity For This AI-Driven Industrial IoT Play

Gorilla Tech Stock On Retail’s Radar As CEO Touts Massive Market Opportunity For This AI-Driven Industrial IoT Play

What’s Next For Super Micro Stock As Nasdaq 100 Index Exit Confirmed: Retail Bearishness Increases

What’s Next For Super Micro Stock As Nasdaq 100 Index Exit Confirmed: Retail Bearishness Increases

Amazon Stock In Focus Amid Plans For $1M Trump Inauguration Donation: Retail Has Eyebrows Raised

Amazon Stock In Focus Amid Plans For $1M Trump Inauguration Donation: Retail Has Eyebrows Raised

Retail Chatter For SEALSQ Soars On $10M Direct Offering To Fuel Quantum Tech Expansion

Retail Chatter For SEALSQ Soars On $10M Direct Offering To Fuel Quantum Tech Expansion

Costco Stock Rises On Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Upbeat

Costco Stock Rises On Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Upbeat

Recent Stories

8th pay commission update: Employees may enjoy 186% increase in salaries, DA AJR

8th pay commission update: Employees may enjoy 186% increase in salaries, DA

Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors ATG

Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre snt

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024 NTI

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest shk

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon