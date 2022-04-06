Deepika Padukone once caught Alia's beau Ranbir Kapoor cheating red-handed; here's what the actress recalled

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were one of Bollywood's hottest couples and caused much gossip when they were in a relationship in the late 2000s.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's alleged love story and ugly breakup shocked fans, as the ex-couple was rumoured to be getting engaged soon. The pair met in 2007 and fell in love on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008.



Deepika and Ranbir are a fantastic example of ex-lovers becoming friends; since then, they have done many movies, unlike many other ex-couples.



Cut to present: Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh, and soon Ranbir will tie the knot with Alia Bhatt. However, Ranbir and Ranbir's relationship was short-lived as the actress admitted to having caught Ranbir cheating on her, and Ranbir soon was paired with Katrina Kaif. Also Read: RRR box office collection: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore

In an interview with a magazine, Deepika opened up about the reason for their breakup. Deepika revealed the cause for their split in an interview with a top magazine. "For me, sex is not only about body; there are feelings involved," the actress explained. Also Read: Alia Bhatt's beau Ranbir Kapoor once dated Vidyut Jammwal's fiance