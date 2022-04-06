Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone once caught Alia's beau Ranbir Kapoor cheating red-handed; here's what the actress recalled

    First Published Apr 6, 2022, 7:52 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were one of Bollywood's hottest couples and caused much gossip when they were in a relationship in the late 2000s.

    Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's alleged love story and ugly breakup shocked fans, as the ex-couple was rumoured to be getting engaged soon. The pair met in 2007 and fell in love on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008. 
     

    Deepika and Ranbir are a fantastic example of ex-lovers becoming friends; since then, they have done many movies, unlike many other ex-couples. 
     

    Cut to present: Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh, and soon Ranbir will tie the knot with Alia Bhatt. However, Ranbir and Ranbir's relationship was short-lived as the actress admitted to having caught Ranbir cheating on her, and Ranbir soon was paired with Katrina Kaif. Also Read: RRR box office collection: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore 

    In an interview with a magazine, Deepika opened up about the reason for their breakup. Deepika revealed the cause for their split in an interview with a top magazine. "For me, sex is not only about body; there are feelings involved," the actress explained.  Also Read: Alia Bhatt's beau Ranbir Kapoor once dated Vidyut Jammwal's fiance

    "When I'm in a relationship, I've never cheated or strayed. Why would I be in a relationship if I'm going to be playing around? It is preferable to be single and have fun. However, this is not the case for everyone. Perhaps this is why I've been injured in the past. I was dumb enough to give him another opportunity since he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone else said he was still straying. Then I had him caught red-handed. It took me a while to find my way out. But now that I've done it, nothing can make me happy. That ship has sailed.”That ship has sailed, " Deepika said. Also Read: WILL DEEPIKA PADUKONE ATTEND ALIA BHATT, RANBIR KAPOOR'S MARRIAGE? HERE'S WHAT THE ACTRESS SAID

