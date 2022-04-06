Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Deepika Padukone attend Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage? Here's what the actress said

    First Published Apr 6, 2022, 7:13 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected next week on April 17. There has been a lot of conjecture about who will be invited to the big Shaadi. Will Deepika Padukone make an appearance?

    The wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has created quite a stir in Bollywood. It is anticipated that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will ultimately tie the knot on April 17, 2022. It will be a private wedding with only a few individuals in attendance. According to reports, the celebs would take the saath pheras in the Kapoor house rather than at a spectacular ceremony. 
     

    There is also a lot of discussion about the guest list. While celebrities like Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and others are rumoured to be invited, one wonders if Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh would also attend the grand shaadi.  
     

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share a good relationship with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and it won't be shocking if the pair sends an invitation to them. However, if you recall, Ranbir Kapoor skipped Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception held in Mumbai. The actress has spoken openly about it and even mentioned the closeness they share.
     

    To Famously Filmfare, Deepika says, "We’ve not spoken. I mean, we spoke before the reception but we have not spoken after. But, that’s him. I’m not surprised at all. But, that’s the relationship we share and that’s the beauty of that relationship; so much is said without saying much at all."  Also Read: RRR box office collection: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore 

    Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt selected the number 17 as their wedding date. The amount equals 8, which is Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number. Another reason for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's private wedding is Alia's maternal grandfather's worsening health. Also Read: Alia Bhatt's beau Ranbir Kapoor once dated Vidyut Jammwal's fiance

