Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Setback for India as KL Rahul suffers elbow blow ahead of 1st Test against Australia

KL Rahul faces a potential setback ahead of India's first Test against Australia after being struck on the elbow during a match simulation, with scans pending.

In what could be a setback for India, KL Rahul was struck on his right elbow during the team's match simulation at the WACA ground, Perth, on Friday, leading him to leave the field for scans ahead of the first Test against Australia on November 22.

Rahul had scored 29 runs when pacer Prasidh Krishna delivered a rising ball that struck his elbow. After consulting with the team physio, the 32-year-old walked off. Rahul is expected to open the innings in the first Test, should skipper Rohit Sharma be unavailable for the match in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. "About Rahul…it's just happened so will take some time to assess (his elbow)," BCCI sources was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Rahul is aiming for a Test comeback after being left out of the starting XI following the Bengaluru match against New Zealand last month. His last Test century came against South Africa at Centurion in December 2023, and since then, he has managed just two fifties in nine innings.

''No concerns with Virat Kohli' Meanwhile, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that star batter Virat Kohli underwent scans on Thursday for an undisclosed injury. Despite this, Kohli participated in the match simulation, scoring 15 runs before being dismissed. "There're no concerns as of now with Virat Kohli," the BCCI source informed PTI.

Kohli has been struggling for big runs recently, with his last Test century coming against the West Indies in Port of Spain in July 2023. Since then, the 36-year-old has managed just two fifties in 14 Test innings. Over his last 60 innings, Kohli has averaged a modest 31.68 with only two centuries, and his average in 2024 stands at a meagre 22.72 from six Tests. Despite this, Kohli has a strong record in Australian conditions, averaging over 54 across four tours to Australia since 2012-13.

Former India coach and captain Ravi Shastri has backed Kohli to find his form again against Australia. "Well, the king is back in his territory," Shastri said on the ICC Review show. "That's all I will tell (the doubters). When you've earned that title after your exploits in Australia, it will be on your (opponent's) mind when you go out to bat," he added.

