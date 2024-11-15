Who is Lauren Sanchez? Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' girlfriend revealed

Business
Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is getting married at age 60. Reports indicate he will marry his girlfriend over Christmas.
'The Sun' reports, citing an unnamed source, that Jeff Bezos is marrying his longtime girlfriend and now fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.
Reports indicate that the wedding ceremony will be attended by close friends and high-profile guests of Jeff and Lauren. The wedding will take place in Aspen, Colorado.
Jeff Bezos, the second richest person globally with a net worth of $235 billion, has seen his wealth grow by $57.7 billion this year.
Lauren Sanchez, 54, is a media personality who has worked as a reporter and anchor for several news channels, including The View, KTTV, and Fox 11.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren's relationship became public in 2018. Both were married at the time. Reports suggest Sanchez was divorcing her husband, Whitesell, at the time.
Bezos's affair with Lauren led to his divorce from his wife, MacKenzie Scott. They dated for four years and got engaged in May 2023.