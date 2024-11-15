Looking at Mahindra Scorpio N? Check out THESE 5 top alternatives

Considering the Mahindra Scorpio N? Explore top alternative SUVs with similar features, performance, and style. Find the right fit for your needs with our list of competitors to the Scorpio N.
 

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

If you're eyeing the Mahindra Scorpio N as your next SUV, you’re likely drawn to its rugged design, strong performance, and versatile features. But before you make a final decision, it’s worth exploring some compelling alternatives that offer similar capabilities, style, and comfort. In this guide, we’ll highlight a selection of top SUVs that can rival the Scorpio N, giving you a broader view of options to ensure you find the perfect vehicle that meets your driving needs and budget.

1. Mahindra XUV 700

With six different petrol and diesel engine options, Mahindra's flagship XUV700 is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 25.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Constructed on a monocoque chassis, the XUV700 scored five stars in the Global NCAP crash test. Seven airbags, EPB, ESP, a 360-degree camera, and driver drowsiness identification are among its safety features. The XUV700 boasts a panoramic sunroof, smart door handles, heated front seats, and captain chairs in the second row. The infotainment and instrument cluster are both housed on a dual screen display.

2. Mahindra Thar Roxx

One of the more notable 2024 releases is the Mahindra Thar Roxx. Ex-showroom prices for the Thar Roxx range from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the first SUV in the adventure lifestyle market to have amenities such a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and ADAS. It comes with rear-wheel drive or 4x4 with choices for both gasoline and diesel engines. The top-spec AX7L is listed at Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a 4x4 powertrain with a diesel unit and six-speed automatic, while the beginning price is reserved for the MX1 model with a petrol powerplant and six-speed manual.

3. Tata Safari

With the most recent redesign, the Tata Safari, a nameplate that has been well-known in the Indian car industry since 1998, seems even more upscale. The upgrade adds a number of new features to the Tata Safari, including a panoramic sunroof and an infotainment system with a 12.5-inch touchscreen. In addition to having seven seats, it possessed a bigger engine with more power and torque than the Hyundai Alcazar.

In terms of safety, Global NCAP has given it a 5-star rating. Additionally, it supports a sophisticated ESP system with 17 safety features, emergency call assistance, and seven airbags because it is built on the OMEGA architecture.

4. MG Hector Plus

MG's three-row SUV, the Hector Plus, costs between Rs 17 and Rs 22.76 lakh. A 2.0-liter diesel engine that can only be mated to a six-speed manual transmission powers the Hector Plus. This unit can generate 350 Nm of torque and 169 horsepower.

An extra 1.5-liter petrol engine with 141 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque is available with either a CVT or a six-speed manual gearbox. It has a 14-inch touchscreen, Level 2 ADAS, and is offered in six-seater and seven-seater configurations.

 

5. 2025 Jeep Meridian

The Meridian SUV was recently upgraded by Jeep India. Despite not receiving any physical upgrades, the 2025 Jeep Meridian has a number of technology improvements, such as a redesigned interior and ADAS level 2 capabilities. In addition to the seven-seater configuration, the Meridian now has a five-seater arrangement, which is another significant improvement.

It's interesting to note that in addition to these adjustments, Jeep has reduced the Meridian's pricing by Rs 6 lakh. Ex-showroom prices for the 2025 Jeep Meridian start at Rs 24.99 lakh and go up to Rs 36.49 lakh.

