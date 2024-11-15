Is Aftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar's murderer, on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's hitlist? What we know

Aftab Poonawala, arrested for murdering and dismembering Shraddha Walkar, is reportedly targeted by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. The information came from Shubham Lonkar, a suspect in Baba Siddiqui's murder. Authorities are investigating the connection, raising concerns over criminal networks' reach.

In a shocking revelation, Aftab Poonawala, who was arrested for brutally murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body into 35 pieces, has reportedly become a target of the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. This information has surfaced through Shubham Lonkar, one of the accused in the recent murder of former Maharashtra NCP minister Baba Siddiqui.

Lonkar, who was recently arrested for his role in Siddiqui’s murder, reportedly shared this information with investigators. As per the reports, Lonkar disclosed that Poonawala is now on the hitlist of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Crime Branch of Mumbai, which has arrested 24 people in connection with the murder of Siddiqui, is actively investigating the matter. Among the key suspects in the Siddiqui murder case are Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar, both of whom remain at large.



Lonkar’s arrest earlier this year in an Arms Act case in Akola has raised alarm. Police had found three firearms in his possession, and an investigation revealed that he had links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother, Anmol Bishnoi. Lonkar is also believed to be involved in the illegal smuggling of firearms.



Aftab Poonawala’s shocking crime dates back to May 2022, when he murdered his partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi. Poonawala killed Shraddha and then dismembered her body, storing the pieces in a refrigerator. The crime came to light in November 2022, and Aftab was later arrested by the Delhi Police. Currently, Poonawala remains in Tihar Jail, where he now finds himself reportedly targeted by the Bishnoi gang.

This development has sent alarm bells ringing among law enforcement agencies. The Maharashtra ATS and intelligence agencies are now closely monitoring the situation, especially given the gang's notorious reputation and the criminal connections involving Lonkar and Poonawala.

