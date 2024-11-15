Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan: A Love Story

Love affairs are common in the film industry. Actors and directors often fall in love. Heroines not only fall in love with heroes but also with directors. In the past, many heroines have married directors and settled down.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 10:58 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Love affairs are common in the film industry. Actors and directors often fall in love. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one such couple.

article_image2

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love and marriage are well-known. However, how they fell in love remained a mystery until Nayanthara revealed it.

article_image3

Nayanthara in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Nayanthara first acted under Vignesh Shivan's direction in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film was made in 2015.

article_image4

Nayanthara found Vignesh cute while he was explaining a scene to Vijay Sethupathi. She was drawn to his attitude and directorial style.

article_image5

Nayanthara confessed her feelings to Vignesh indirectly. They were both saddened on the last day of shooting and couldn't bear to be apart.

article_image6

Netizens reacted with funny comments to Nayanthara's love story revelation. Before Vignesh, Nayanthara was in relationships with Simbu and Prabhudeva.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mohanlal's Barroz gets release date, filmmaker Fazil speaks about surprising coincidence in announcement video dmn

Mohanlal’s Barroz gets release date, filmmaker Fazil speaks about surprising coincidence in announcement video

Bigg Boss 18: Did Chhahat Pandey bite Chum Darang during Time God task? Read on RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Did Chhahat Pandey bite Chum Darang during Time God task? Read on

Bigg Boss 18: 'Daant tod dungi..'; Chum Darang-Chaahat Pandey get into ugly spat over task [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: 'Daant tod dungi..'; Chum Darang-Chaahat Pandey get into ugly spat over task [WATCH]

Kanguva box office collection day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol's movie sets a strong opening record NTI

Kanguva box office collection day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol's movie sets strong opening record

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina reveals how she lost over 50 kg naturally (WATCH) dmn

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina reveals how she lost over 50 kg naturally (WATCH)

Recent Stories

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health NTI

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi dmn

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH) shk

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH)

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices gcw

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices

Who is Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana pacer to become only 3rd bowler to claim all 10 wickets in Ranji Trophy? vkp

Who is Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana pacer to become only 3rd bowler to claim all 10 wickets in Ranji Trophy?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon