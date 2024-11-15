Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan: A Love Story

Love affairs are common in the film industry. Actors and directors often fall in love. Heroines not only fall in love with heroes but also with directors. In the past, many heroines have married directors and settled down.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one such couple.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love and marriage are well-known. However, how they fell in love remained a mystery until Nayanthara revealed it.

Nayanthara in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Nayanthara first acted under Vignesh Shivan's direction in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film was made in 2015.

Nayanthara found Vignesh cute while he was explaining a scene to Vijay Sethupathi. She was drawn to his attitude and directorial style.

Nayanthara confessed her feelings to Vignesh indirectly. They were both saddened on the last day of shooting and couldn't bear to be apart.

Netizens reacted with funny comments to Nayanthara's love story revelation. Before Vignesh, Nayanthara was in relationships with Simbu and Prabhudeva.

