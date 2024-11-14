WATCH: Mika Singh's Pakistani fan gives Rs 3 Crore Rolex watch, diamond rings and more; video goes viral

A Pakistani fan lavished Mika Singh with expensive gifts when he performed in Biloxi, Mississippi, USA. The admirer gave him a heavy white-gold necklace, diamond rings, and a Rolex watch apparently worth Rs 3 lakh. Mika is also known for lavishing his loved ones with extravagant gifts.
 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 6:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

Singer Mika Singh recently performed live in the United States. Several photos and videos from the occasion have surfaced on social media, but what piqued our interest was one in which a fan delivers pricey items to the artist. A Pakistani fan went out of his way to shower the musician with pricey gifts while he performed on stage.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani uploaded a video of a fan expressing his love for Mika at his Biloxi gig. The fan from the audience waved at Mika while holding a big gold chain.

When the artist called him on stage, the fan gave him the white-gold chain, diamond rings, and a Rolex watch. According to media sources, the watch costs Rs 3 crore.

Mika appeared overjoyed at getting the gifts. In the video, he also greets and hugs the fan. Check out the video here.

Mika is also known for lavishing his loved ones with extravagant gifts. In August 2023, it was reported that he gave his best friend apartments for Rs 8 crore in Mumbai and Delhi.

A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

Previously, lyricist Kumaar used his social media account to thank Mika for giving him a diamond ring worth Rs 18 lakh.

Mika, one of the most popular performers in B-Town, has a record of chart-topping hits and is one of the highest-paid singers in Hollywood. And, while he lives a rich lifestyle, he ensures that those around him experience all of life's luxuries.

Mika has written several popular party songs, including Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, Singh Is Kinng, Mauja Hi Mauja, Dil Mein Baji Guitar, Party Toh Banti Hai, and 440 Volt. He is also frequently seen performing at high-profile weddings, birthdays, and parties featuring the biggest names.

'We are protected..', Rupali Ganguly's step- daughter Esha Verma opens up on Rs. 50 crore defamation case

Yami Gautam OPENS up on motherhood; calls herself a 'burp expert'

Sivakarthikeyan dresses up as Major Mukund from Amaran to surprise wife Aarti, heartwarming video goes viral

Jacqueline Fernandez claims innocence in Sukesh Chandrasekhar 200 crore money laundering case; Read

THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE

Pakistani to Pashmina-5 Stylish Winter Salwar Suit Designs

Nita Ambani and Shalini Passi's luxury handbags collections

Spotless whites: Simple tips to remove tea and turmeric stains

Buy iPhone 15 NOW: Huge discounts; check Apple phone's latest price

New Maruti Suzuki XL7: 7-Seater family car launch with 35 kmpl mileage

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

