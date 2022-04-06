RRR box office collection: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore

Director SS Rajamouli continues to leave cash registers ringing. As the film has reached the profit zone, it is on its way to a worldwide gross of Rs 1000 crore, which it is anticipated to attain within the next week.

Since its release, SS Rajamouli's RRR has been a box office success. While the film is making waves in the United States, it receives widespread acclaim elsewhere. In its first week, the film grossed Rs 709.36 crore globally. The film has reached the profit zone with the second week nearly done. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn featured in the film, released on March 25.

RRR, which was built on a massive budget, has already broken milestones set by Baahubali 2, the director's last epic masterpiece. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has made more than Rs 921.80 crore and is projected to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark this week.

RRR box office collection week 2

The film, started with a massive Rs 257 crore on the first day in India. According to trading analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the epic drama has effectively entered the profit zone after 12 days.

In the last 11 days, the movie minted Rs 921.80 crore and is still going strong. With KGF: Chapter 2 being the next pan-India release, RRR can have an uninterrupted run at the box office for another week, till people flock to theatres for the Yash-starrer. Besides this, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey are also hitting the screens next week, which might affect RRR's box-office numbers. Also read: Hindi version of Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR set to enter Rs 200 crore club, second film to hit the mark in March

RRR had minted over Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office in just five days.

