    RRR box office collection: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore

    Director SS Rajamouli continues to leave cash registers ringing. As the film has reached the profit zone, it is on its way to a worldwide gross of Rs 1000 crore, which it is anticipated to attain within the next week.

    RRR box office collection Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 3:27 PM IST

    Since its release, SS Rajamouli's RRR has been a box office success. While the film is making waves in the United States, it receives widespread acclaim elsewhere. In its first week, the film grossed Rs 709.36 crore globally. The film has reached the profit zone with the second week nearly done. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn featured in the film, released on March 25.

    RRR, which was built on a massive budget, has already broken milestones set by Baahubali 2, the director's last epic masterpiece. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has made more than Rs 921.80 crore and is projected to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark this week.

    RRR box office collection week 2
    The film, started with a massive Rs 257 crore on the first day in India. According to trading analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the epic drama has effectively entered the profit zone after 12 days.

    In the last 11 days, the movie minted Rs 921.80 crore and is still going strong. With KGF: Chapter 2 being the next pan-India release, RRR can have an uninterrupted run at the box office for another week, till people flock to theatres for the Yash-starrer. Besides this, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey are also hitting the screens next week, which might affect RRR's box-office numbers.

    The film has earned Rs 921.80 crore in the previous 11 days and is still going strong. With KGF: Chapter 2 being the next pan-India release, RRR may continue to dominate the box office for another week till people rush to the Yash-starrer. Aside from that, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey will be released next week, which may impact RRR's box office results. Also read: The Hindi remake of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR is expected to reach the Rs 200 crore club, becoming the second film to do so in March.

    RRR had minted over Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office in just five days.
     

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
