    Alia Bhatt's beau Ranbir Kapoor once dated Vidyut Jammwal's fiance

    First Published Apr 6, 2022, 1:44 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor once dated Nandita Mahtani, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor's first wife, and now she is engaged to Vidyut Jammwal; read details

    We all know Ranbir Kapoor is a ladies' man, there's no disputing it. Since Ranbir entered Bollywood, we have dated several ladies in his life, from Avantika Malik to Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif and now Alia Bhatt.
     

    On national television, Alia Bhatt's father, Mahesh Bhatt, referred to Ranbir as a ladies' man. Ranbir's personal life has always made news and drew a lot of attention. 
     

    We recall one such alleged romance in which he was supposedly dating Nandita Mahtani, the first wife of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor, who was ten years older than him. Currently, Nandita Mahtani is engaged to Vidyut Jammwal on September 13, 2021; they confirmed their engagement on their respective social media handles.

    Fashion designer Nandita Mahtani and Ranbir were reportedly dating during the early days of his Bollywood career. Ranbir even claimed to have a strong crush on her in an interview. However, both quickly became preoccupied with their different occupations and drifted apart.
     

    In a 2017 interview with The Quint, Ranbir said, “All I can say is that I was infatuated with her (Nandita Mahtani) while growing up. I found her beautiful, simple and warm, so unlike the socialite she is made out to be. We went out for dinners, it was nothing serious. Mum knew I had a crush on her.”
     

    Nandita and Sanjay Kapur, who is also Ranbir's cousin Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, were married for a short time before deciding to divorce. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get married on April 17; read details

    Many women came into Ranbir's life after his separation from Nandita, but he never officially committed to them. Alia and Ranbir are now in a relationship and soon will tie the knot. Also Read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Date, venue, guest list, bachelor party and more

