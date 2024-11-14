'We are protected..', Rupali Ganguly's step- daughter Esha Verma opens up on Rs. 50 crore defamation case

Rupali Ganguly, actress of "Anupamaa," has issued a defamation notice to her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, seeking Rs 50 crore in damages over alleged character defamation. Esha, currently in the U.S., responded on Instagram, expressing gratitude for support, and stating her intention to move forward amid the dispute

Rupali Ganguly has recently hired Sana Raees Khan as her lawyer and issued a defamation notice to her step daughter Esha Verma. She has demanded a compensation of Rs. 50 crore. Ganguly claims that Esha’s accusations have damaged her reputation, as Esha previously alleged that Rupali was involved with her father, Ashwin Verma, while he was still married to Esha’s mother, Sapna Verma. Additionally, Esha accused Rupali of physically assaulting Sapna in Mumbai. Following the defamation suit, Esha addressed her followers on Instagram, sharing that she is moving forward with her life and feels more secure being in the United States.

In response to the legal notice, Esha removed posts referencing Rupali from her social media accounts and made her Instagram profile private. Esha thanked her followers for their kindness and support, explaining that she planned to keep a low profile for a while. She mentioned she appreciated the positive community they were building online and warned that she would block any negativity. Esha expressed pride in her followers for their positive energy and encouraged them to be proud of themselves.

In another post, Esha invited followers to reach out if they wanted to talk but cautioned that her responses might be limited due to her plans to be offline temporarily. She clarified that she would avoid certain topics, but remained open to general conversations.

Esha Verma is the daughter of Ashwin Verma and Sapna Verma, who divorced in 2008 after marrying in 1997. Ashwin subsequently married Rupali Ganguly in 2013, with whom he has a son, Rudransh. Esha currently resides in the United States, where she is seeking peace amid the ongoing family dispute.

