'We are protected..', Rupali Ganguly's step- daughter Esha Verma opens up on Rs. 50 crore defamation case

Rupali Ganguly, actress of "Anupamaa," has issued a defamation notice to her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, seeking Rs 50 crore in damages over alleged character defamation. Esha, currently in the U.S., responded on Instagram, expressing gratitude for support, and stating her intention to move forward amid the dispute

We are protected..', Rupali Ganguly's step- daughter Esha Verma opens up on Rs. 50 crore defamation case ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 5:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 5:18 PM IST

Rupali Ganguly has recently hired Sana Raees Khan as her lawyer and issued a defamation notice to her step daughter Esha Verma. She has demanded a compensation of Rs. 50 crore. Ganguly claims that Esha’s accusations have damaged her reputation, as Esha previously alleged that Rupali was involved with her father, Ashwin Verma, while he was still married to Esha’s mother, Sapna Verma. Additionally, Esha accused Rupali of physically assaulting Sapna in Mumbai. Following the defamation suit, Esha addressed her followers on Instagram, sharing that she is moving forward with her life and feels more secure being in the United States.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

In response to the legal notice, Esha removed posts referencing Rupali from her social media accounts and made her Instagram profile private. Esha thanked her followers for their kindness and support, explaining that she planned to keep a low profile for a while. She mentioned she appreciated the positive community they were building online and warned that she would block any negativity. Esha expressed pride in her followers for their positive energy and encouraged them to be proud of themselves.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam OPENS up on motherhood; calls herself a 'burp expert'

In another post, Esha invited followers to reach out if they wanted to talk but cautioned that her responses might be limited due to her plans to be offline temporarily. She clarified that she would avoid certain topics, but remained open to general conversations.

Esha Verma is the daughter of Ashwin Verma and Sapna Verma, who divorced in 2008 after marrying in 1997. Ashwin subsequently married Rupali Ganguly in 2013, with whom he has a son, Rudransh. Esha currently resides in the United States, where she is seeking peace amid the ongoing family dispute.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mika Singh's Pakistani fan gives Rs 3 Crore Rolex watch, diamond rings and more; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Mika Singh's Pakistani fan gives Rs 3 Crore Rolex watch, diamond rings and more; video goes viral

Yami Gautam OPENS up on motherhood; calls herself a 'burp expert' ATG

Yami Gautam OPENS up on motherhood; calls herself a 'burp expert'

Sivakarthikeyan dresses up as Major Mukund from Amaran to surprise wife Aarti, heartwarming video goes viral dmn

Sivakarthikeyan dresses up as Major Mukund from Amaran to surprise wife Aarti, heartwarming video goes viral

Jacqueline Fernandez claims innocence in Sukesh Chandrasekhar 200 crore money laundering case; Read ATG

Jacqueline Fernandez claims innocence in Sukesh Chandrasekhar 200 crore money laundering case; Read

THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE ATG

THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE

Recent Stories

Pakistani to Pashmina-5 Stylish Winter Salwar Suit Designs RBA

Pakistani to Pashmina-5 Stylish Winter Salwar Suit Designs

Nita Ambani and Shalini Passi's luxury handbags collections RBA

Nita Ambani and Shalini Passi's luxury handbags collections

Spotless whites: Simple tips to remove tea and turmeric stains dmn

Spotless whites: Simple tips to remove tea and turmeric stains

Buy iPhone 15 NOW: Huge discounts; check Apple phone's latest price RBA

Buy iPhone 15 NOW: Huge discounts; check Apple phone's latest price

New Maruti Suzuki XL7: 7-Seater family car launch with 35 kmpl mileage RBA

New Maruti Suzuki XL7: 7-Seater family car launch with 35 kmpl mileage

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon