Sunny Deol is back in action after Partition 1947 failed at the box office. The actor has started shooting for Antony, where he will reportedly play a tough police officer battling a dangerous crime syndicate

Sunny Deol may have had a disappointing theatrical outing with Partition 1947, but the actor is wasting no time getting back to work. He has reportedly started shooting a new schedule of his upcoming film Antony.

The film is said to be a crime thriller revolving around the drug mafia and an organised criminal network. Sunny will reportedly step into the role of a police officer who takes on powerful forces operating within the criminal underworld.

For an actor who has built a strong image around action-packed performances, Antony could offer Sunny another opportunity to return to the genre that has remained closely associated with his career.

Sunny Deol and Jyothika's fresh pairing grabs attention

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Antony is the casting of Sunny Deol and Jyothika. The two actors are collaborating for the first time, making their pairing one of the film's more interesting elements.

Jyothika is reportedly playing the female lead, while Vijay Varma is said to be taking on the antagonist's role. If the reports are accurate, the confrontation between Sunny's cop character and Vijay's villain could become one of the central conflicts in the story.

The combination of Sunny's action-oriented screen presence and Vijay's ability to portray complex characters could give Antony an interesting dynamic.

How did Sunny Deol's Partition 1947 perform?

Sunny Deol's previous film Partition 1947 did not make the desired impact at the box office despite receiving attention for its subject and storyline. The film featured Sunny alongside Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi.

According to the figures provided, the film earned around Rs 38.04 crore net and Rs 45.11 crore gross in India. Its overseas collection stood at approximately Rs 9.05 crore, taking its worldwide gross to around Rs 54.16 crore.

The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, making its theatrical performance a major disappointment. However, Sunny Deol has quickly moved on from the setback and is now focusing on Antony.