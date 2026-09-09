1 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

What exactly happened on stage?

This season's concept involved Sudeep giving a 'flight ticket' to each contestant. A young woman dressed as an air hostess would bring the ticket to the stage. But while walking up and down the stairs, she stumbled once. Sudeep saw this and immediately changed his plan. To save her from any more trouble or embarrassment, he started walking over to her to collect the ticket himself every single time.