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Bigg Boss Kannada: Kiccha Sudeep’s Heartwarming Gesture For Woman On Stage Goes Viral
A video from the ‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ grand opening is going viral, showing host Kiccha Sudeep’s thoughtful gesture towards a young woman on stage, winning praise from viewers for his respect and care.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
What exactly happened on stage?
This season's concept involved Sudeep giving a 'flight ticket' to each contestant. A young woman dressed as an air hostess would bring the ticket to the stage. But while walking up and down the stairs, she stumbled once. Sudeep saw this and immediately changed his plan. To save her from any more trouble or embarrassment, he started walking over to her to collect the ticket himself every single time.
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Image Credit : @ColorsKannada
A netizen's video revealed the secret!
Most viewers didn't notice this small detail. But an Instagram user, Tejas Gowda, observed it closely and shared a video about it. He posted the video explaining the real reason why Sudeep sir himself went to get the ticket instead of calling the young woman onto the stage.
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Image Credit : X
Fans remembered Vishnu-dada
Seeing Sudeep's humanity and the respect he showed, netizens remembered the legendary actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan. Fans pointed out that Vishnu-dada also had immense respect for women, and they see the same values shining through in Sudeep.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada Instagram
Netizens' appreciative comments on the viral video
The viral video is flooded with appreciative comments. One user wrote, '100% true. Vishnuvardhan sir gave a lot of respect to women. Kiccha also sees women with the same respect.' Another commented, 'Proud to be a Kiccha Fan! This simplicity and care have taken him to great heights.' It's clear that amidst all the usual Bigg Boss fights, Sudeep's gentlemanly act has truly won over the audience.
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