Chiranjeevi Praises Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi'; Makes Strong Statement On Film Industry
Megastar Chiranjeevi said he thoroughly enjoyed the movie 'Irumudi'. While praising Ravi Teja's acting and Shiva Nirvana's direction, he also made a surprise comment that has everyone talking. Read on
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Ravi Teja
The new Telugu blockbuster 'Irumudi' is having a great run at the box office. The film has already completed six successful days, despite facing competition from Yash's 'Toxic'. It's getting praise from both audiences and critics. Now, Megastar Chiranjeevi has also lauded the film's success. After calling the producers on its release day, Chiranjeevi recently shared his review on X.
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Image Credit : Mythri Movie Makers
Special praise for Ravi Teja
Chiranjeevi said he enjoyed 'Irumudi' from start to finish. He gave special praise to Ravi Teja for his role as Trinadh, saying he completely carried the film on his shoulders. Chiranjeevi also appreciated director Shiva Nirvana for handling the deep emotions so well. He blessed child artist Baby Nakshatra for a bright future and sent his heartfelt congratulations to the entire cast and crew.
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Image Credit : X/@MythriOfficial
Grosses over ₹120 crore already!
Chiranjeevi also congratulated producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, saying they deserved this success. According to reports, the film has already grossed over ₹120 crore at the box office. With a positive trend expected over the weekend, 'Irumudi' is now aiming for the ₹200 crore mark. This is a huge achievement, especially with a big film like 'Toxic' as competition.
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Image Credit : X/@MythriOfficial
'This industry belongs to everyone... not just a few'
At the end of his X post, Chiranjeevi shared a bigger message. He wrote, 'A film's success is a festival for everyone in the industry. This industry belongs to everyone… not just a few. We must live… and let others live!' His comment, suggesting that a film's success should be celebrated by the whole industry and not just a select few, has sparked a lot of discussion. Chiranjeevi's post clearly expressed the need to let others grow too.
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Image Credit : IRUMUDI KATTU/ T-Series Telugu
The 'Toxic' vs 'Irumudi' clash
A controversy has been brewing over the 'Irumudi' and 'Toxic' clash. There are allegations that theatres are removing 'Irumudi', which is running to house-full shows, to screen the dubbed film 'Toxic'. Dil Raju is releasing 'Toxic' in Telugu, and news is doing the rounds that theatres owned by him have given all their screens to 'Toxic'. Many fans believe Chiranjeevi's tweet was an indirect dig at this situation.
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