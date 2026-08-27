4 5 Image Credit : X/@MythriOfficial

'This industry belongs to everyone... not just a few'

At the end of his X post, Chiranjeevi shared a bigger message. He wrote, 'A film's success is a festival for everyone in the industry. This industry belongs to everyone… not just a few. We must live… and let others live!' His comment, suggesting that a film's success should be celebrated by the whole industry and not just a select few, has sparked a lot of discussion. Chiranjeevi's post clearly expressed the need to let others grow too.