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Kichcha Sudeep Drops A Big Hint About His Next Film, Fans Expect A Major Big-Budget Project
Kichcha Sudeep has reportedly hinted at a new big-budget movie as his next project, sparking curiosity among fans. Here’s what the actor’s latest comments could mean for his upcoming film.
Kichcha Sudeep's viral post.
Sandalwood's 'Abhinaya Chakravarthy' Kichcha Sudeep shared a post on his social media today. He announced that he won't be celebrating his birthday with fans this time. But a few lines in his long post really stood out, and this gallery breaks down what they mean.
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Ready for the next hunt
Sudeep has been busy for the last 30 years in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. He thanked everyone for their blessings and wrote, "If a lion is sitting quietly, it doesn't mean it's tired. It means it's getting ready for the next hunt." Fans are now decoding this line, believing it's a hint about a huge new project.
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Sandalwood
Lately, there haven't been many releases from star actors in Sandalwood. Many producers and directors feel that for the industry to thrive, stars need to release two or three films a year. Now, Sudeep's cryptic lines are expected to spark a big discussion on this topic.
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Bigg Boss Season 13
Sudeep recently gave a major update on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13. The show will have a grand launch on September 6. Responding to that post, many fans commented that they were actually waiting for his next movie and wanted to see him in a pan-India film.
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Fans waiting for Sudeep's movie
Thanks to that 'lion' quote, Kichcha's fans are now convinced a big project is on its way. His last film, 'Max', was released in December 2024. Fans have been waiting for a year and a half to see him on the big screen again.
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