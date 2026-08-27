Sudeep has been busy for the last 30 years in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. He thanked everyone for their blessings and wrote, "If a lion is sitting quietly, it doesn't mean it's tired. It means it's getting ready for the next hunt." Fans are now decoding this line, believing it's a hint about a huge new project.

Also read: Toxic LEAKED Online? Yash-Kiara Advani Film Sparks Panic Over Viral Dailymotion Links