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About the Movie

It's said that the British looted around $45 trillion from India during that time. The regime was reportedly worse than Hitler's, with crores dying of hunger in just 40 years. The film's plot follows 'Ranabaali's fight against this injustice. Vijay plays 'Ranabaali' and Rashmika is 'Jayamma'. The title glimpse even had a killer shot of Vijay on a horse, dragging a British officer on a railway track.