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- Ranabaali New Release Date OUT: Is Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Film Set To Clash With Rajinikanth's Jailer 2? Read
Ranabaali New Release Date OUT: Is Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Film Set To Clash With Rajinikanth's Jailer 2? Read
Ranabaali New Release Date OUT: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are back together on screen with 'Ranabaali', their first film after getting married. The makers have announced a new release date, and now it's all set for a massive box office
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Ranabaali vs Jailer 2
Vijay Deverakonda and 'National Crush' Rashmika Mandanna are teaming up for 'Ranabaali' after a long gap since 'Dear Comrade'. This is their first movie together after their wedding, so the hype is huge. Rahul Sankrityan is directing the film, which was first set for a September 5 release but has now been pushed.
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New Release Date
The 'Ranabaali' team has locked in a new release date. They are releasing the film on October 16 to cash in on the Dussehra festival holidays. If the movie becomes a hit, it will be a real festival for Vijay Deverakonda. The new poster shows him looking fierce with a massive sickle.
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Jailer 2
The makers of 'Ranabaali' have announced a new release date, pitting it directly against Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'. Both are pan-India films, so this clash could seriously impact box office collections, especially in the Telugu states and North India.
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About The Film
This film is a massive pan-India production based on real events between 1854 and 1878. It will focus on a story from 1878, showing how the British tortured and exploited Indians, even starving them. Director Rahul Sankrityan aims to uncover some dark secrets from the pre-independence era.
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About the Movie
It's said that the British looted around $45 trillion from India during that time. The regime was reportedly worse than Hitler's, with crores dying of hunger in just 40 years. The film's plot follows 'Ranabaali's fight against this injustice. Vijay plays 'Ranabaali' and Rashmika is 'Jayamma'. The title glimpse even had a killer shot of Vijay on a horse, dragging a British officer on a railway track.
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