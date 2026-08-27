Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe action drama Alpha will be available for streaming on Netflix from August 28, 2026. The film, which had a theatrical release on July 3, 2026, marks the seventh installment and first female-led entry in the popular spy franchise.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's Alphaa, a milestone film in YRF's spy universe, is all set to hit the OTT platform after a raging feat at the box office. The sporty ladies managed to mint numbers and win hearts at the same time. Now the film will be all yours soon, and you can watch it in the comfort of your home.

Netflix Confirms Digital Premiere

Netflix announced the digital release on August 27, 2026. The platform said Alpha would begin streaming the very next day, stopping speculation about the film's availability. Netflix on August 27 confirmed that the action flick will start streaming on Netflix from August 28 onwards. The caption on the platform read, “Get ready to join the Alpha gang Watch Alpha, out 28 August, on Netflix!”

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For Alpha, this digital launch matters particularly. The film, with Alia Bhatt as Sita and Sharvari Wagh in a key role as Durga, tried something new within the YRF Spy Universe. Netflix gives the movie a crucial second window, letting a wider audience see its story and star performances after a short theatrical run.

A Groundbreaking Chapter: Alpha and its Leading Ladies

Titled Alpha, this seventh film in the action-packed YRF Spy Universe takes a bold new step. It places women at the forefront of espionage. At its core, Alia Bhatt plays Sita, a R&AW operative. Her journey from an expertly trained super-soldier to uncovering her past creates the central conflict. Filmmakers showed clear intent by casting Bhatt in 'Alpha' — they wanted to add fresh perspective and a new kind of heroism to the long-standing male-led franchise.

Alongside Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh gives a strong performance as Durga. Durga's deep connection to Sita makes the plot richer and more intriguing. Wagh’s character is no mere sidekick; she is a key part of the team. She contributes much to the film's high-stakes missions and emotional beats. The dynamic between Alia Bhatt's Sita and Sharvari Wagh's Durga drives the film's appeal, showing strong female friendship and leadership in a genre usually starring lone male heroes.