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Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 Twist: Ex-Contestants to Test New Housemates Before Entry
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 is set to begin with an exciting twist. Former contestants Sangeetha, Vinay and Gilli Nata are reportedly returning to challenge new participants before they secure a place inside the house.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada
The countdown for BBK 13 has officially begun!
The countdown for the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 reality show has started. The team released a promo with Sudeep on Sunday, which has made everyone even more curious. Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with talk that new contestants will have to face three challenges first.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada
Every season has its own twist, right?
Previous seasons always had a last-minute twist in the selection process. For Season 12, the audience decided if contestants should enter alone or in pairs. Season 11 started with a 'heaven and hell' concept. Even in Season 10, they sent contestants into the house based on votes.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada
Will these three be the new judges?
Rumours suggest that for Season 13's opening episode, former contestants Sangeetha Sringeri, Vinay Gowda, and comedian Gilli Nata will appear as judges. Apparently, new contestants will get entry into the Bigg Boss house only after these three give their approval.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada
No official confirmation yet, just buzz.
The channel and the Bigg Boss team have not given any official statement about Sangeetha Sringeri, Vinay Gowda, and Gilli Nata coming as judges. Right now, a post about this is just going viral on social media. If these three do show up, the show is expected to make a lot of noise from day one.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada
Remember the Season 12 contestants?
The channel had released a promo back in June, inviting common people to join Bigg Boss. Everyone is curious to see who makes it from the general public. In Season 12, Gilli Nata, Janvi, Ashwini Gowda, and Rakshitha Shetty created a huge buzz. In the end, Gilli Nata took home the Season 12 trophy.
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