4 5 Image Credit : Colors Kannada

No official confirmation yet, just buzz.

The channel and the Bigg Boss team have not given any official statement about Sangeetha Sringeri, Vinay Gowda, and Gilli Nata coming as judges. Right now, a post about this is just going viral on social media. If these three do show up, the show is expected to make a lot of noise from day one.