Looking to support weight loss from home? These five simple habits focus on protein, exercise, strength training, hydration and quality sleep to help build a healthier and more sustainable routine.

Losing weight is not necessarily about adhering to a strict diet and spending countless hours working out in the gym. Creating realistic habits about nutrition, exercise, hydration, and sleep can help one create an effective healthy routine. Fitness influencer Tania, who claims to have lost 32 kg of weight, recently shared five habits that she believes are essential in her journey of weight loss.

In her strategy, she puts great emphasis on consistency instead of striving for perfection in her routine daily. Although the above habits cannot be considered a guaranteed recipe for losing weight, they provide some valuable insights for those who want to improve their health.

Her 5 essential weight-loss habits

1. Eat Protein in Every Meal

Tania is a big fan of proteins and suggests that one should regularly include them in his meals. Protein helps with building muscles and plays a significant role in numerous processes occurring in our body.

Instead of skipping your meals and depriving yourself of nutrition, try having balanced and nourishing meals which contain such protein sources as eggs, dairy products, fish, lean meat, beans, lentils, chickpeas, and soy.

2. Find a Suitable Time of the Day to Workout

There is no need to have the workout routine at the same time of day as Tania says that she varies hers based on her schedule as a mother.

What is worth noting is that it is better to find some time of the day that would suit you best, rather than wait for the “perfect time.” Short workouts that you are able to do regularly might suit you better.

3. Include Strength Training in Your Exercises

Another tip from Tania regarding how to work out is to do some strength training in your workouts to gain muscle strength and physical fitness.

It will be good for beginners to start exercising using their own body weight and small loads with focus on proper technique. According to her, you should aim for strength workouts around three times a week, depending on your fitness level and schedule. With increasing strength and self-confidence, resistance can be increased.

4. Do Not Forget About Hydration

Hydration is also a vital point Tania considers while working out. However, everyone has individual fluid needs depending on body mass, activity level, weather conditions and overall health state.

Instead of trying to stick to a certain amount of water a day, drink enough fluids daily.

5. Importance of Quality Sleep

It is easy to overlook sleep when one tries to lose weight. Tania emphasizes the importance of trying to get as much sleep as one can within one's means despite the fact that it may be difficult to obtain sleep at some points in one's life.

Getting enough sleep is essential for maintaining overall wellness, recovery, and energy levels, hence making it easier to remain physically active.

Perfection is Less Important Than Consistency

The weight loss habits practiced by Tania involves being consistent rather than perfectionist. Adopting healthy practices such as eating healthy food, exercising, resistance training, drinking enough water, and sleeping can help one live a better life.

If one wants to lose weight, there is no need to be too restricting because this will not help one.