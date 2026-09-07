Aja Ekadashi 2026 is being observed on September 7. Check the tithi timings, vrat vidhi, fasting rules, September 8 parana, Lord Vishnu puja and the traditional King Harishchandra katha.

The day is marked by the observation of Aja Ekadashi 2026. It is an Ekadashi dedicated to Lord Vishnu and falls in the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. Fasting, Vishnu puja and prayers are some of the practices performed for the observance of this auspicious Ekadashi.

Aja Ekadashi 2026 Date & Tithi

As per the calculations from the Panchang, the date of Aja Ekadashi 2026 will be September 7, 2026. The Ekadashi tithi will start from 7:29 PM on September 6 and end at 5:03 PM on September 7.

The next day that is September 8, is marked by Dwadashi. The vrat concludes through the act of parana which is fast-breaking on Dwadashi. There are chances for variations in the parana timings based on the Panchang followed.

Aja Ekadashi 2026 Vrat Vidhi

People usually start the day with a bath and change into clean clothes. They make a sankalp for observing the vrat. They worship Lord Vishnu with offerings like flowers, fruits, Tulsi leaves, dhoop and a diya.

During the day, devotees can chant mantras related to Vishnu, read scriptures, meditate, or visit a Vishnu temple. The fasting routine varies from one individual to another. Some devotees fast rigorously, while some eat fruits, milk, nuts, or vrat foods allowed during fasting.

Cereals and grains are not consumed by devotees during the Ekadashi fast. Individuals who cannot follow a rigorous fast due to old age, pregnancy, illness, or other reasons should observe a fasting routine suitable for their situation.

What Should You Eat Or Not Eat In Aja Ekadashi?

Fruit-eating or light-fasting people can eat fruits, milk, nuts and traditional fasting foods allowed by their family or religion. Some people take foods made from items normally eaten during fasting days.

The people who are fasting do not eat grains, cereals and pulses. Non-vegetarian food and alcohol are also forbidden for such people. As the fasting conditions vary from one tradition to another, it is advisable to practice the fasting process according to one's family and sampradaya.

Old people, pregnant women, sick people and those who are unable to fast strictly should avoid such fasting conditions.

Aja Ekadashi 2026 Parana

Parana means breaking the fast observed on Ekadashi day. This tradition is carried out on Dwadashi after sunrise. For 2026, the date for breaking the fast will be on Tuesday, September 8. As the timing of this process differs based on location, individuals should check the Panchang of their city to break the fast.

Aja Ekadashi Vrat Katha

The story of Aja Ekadashi is related to King Harishchandra, who was known for his dedication towards truth. As per the story, he maintained his principles despite losing his kingdom, wealth, and family members.