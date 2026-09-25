Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari is keeping viewers entertained with her game, but her father Manoj Tiwari has a hilarious reaction. Here’s why he says he watches the show ‘darr-darrkar’.

Bigg Boss 20 is giving ample reasons to its viewers to watch it, but this time it is not just the participants who are making news. The funny reaction of Manoj Tiwari to the game of his daughter Rhiti Tiwari has stolen everyone's heart. While Rhiti is enjoying herself at the Bigg Boss House, her father appears to be enjoying the scenes from a safer distance.

One Simple Response of Manoj Tiwari to Rhiti's Game

Recently, Manoj Tiwari was seen by the papparatzi who asked him about the performance of Rhiti in the ongoing Bigg Boss 20. On hearing that his daughter is gaining appreciation for her game, Manoj folded his hands and smiled while saying "Arre bas, Bhagwan sab kuch theek se rakhe."

However, this response was not the only entertainment he gave to the papparatzi. When asked if he is really watching the show or not, he said, "Darr-darrkar dekhta hoon."

Rhiti Has Been Sure To Spice Up Things!

Rhiti Tiwari has already created her own drama within the Bigg Boss 20 house. She has been a part of many heated arguments. She has talked about how she survived eating only vada pav while earning just ₹20,000 – ₹25,000 per month and also her arguments with Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh. Her discussions have been highly entertaining for the viewers of the show.

In more recent times, Rhiti Tiwari has once again managed to create some drama when she was caught in a diss battle between Uditi Singh and Qazi.

Rhiti vs. Uditi: Another Fight

In the battle of words between Uditi Singh and Qazi regarding the issue of captaincy, Rhiti and Uditi exchanged barbed comments with each other. The confrontation further heightened as Rhiti made her comments, followed by the involvement of Qazi who came forward to support Uditi. The spat even spilled over into the discussion regarding the issue of captaincy, where once again Uditi hit back Rhiti, calling her “ugly fastso"

Following one fight after the other, Manoj’s “darr-darrkar” comment sounds very logical now. Although Rhiti may want to play her own game, but for Manoj, it seems like there is a twist in every episode!

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.