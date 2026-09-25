Denis had publicly discussed euthanasia before his death, saying he believed there were no further medical options that could restore his quality of life.

In an interview earlier this year, he described being unable to leave his home or maintain a social life and said his doctors had nothing more to offer him.

His lawyer said Denis's decision was made with three doctors in Namur. He had entered palliative care in Belgium in March while his request for euthanasia was being considered.

Denis died in Namur on September 22. His lawyer said his death followed months of intense pain and a progressive loss of physical control.

Arnaud Denis and his fight over hernia implants

Denis did not keep his experience private. He founded a collective called French Victims of Hernia Mesh, bringing together people who said they had suffered adverse effects after receiving anti-hernia implants.

The group collected hundreds of testimonies on social media and became an important part of Denis's campaign. His lawyer has described the issue as a wider public-health concern and argued that patients should receive clearer information about possible complications associated with such implants.

Denis's campaign focused particularly on whether patients had been adequately informed about possible risks before surgery.

His lawyer also said the manufacturer had acknowledged that parietal reinforcement devices could be associated with acute and chronic post-operative pain. This does not establish that the implant was legally responsible for Denis's death or that every reported complication was caused by the device.